Profile: Katy Perry

2012年 9月 26日 星期三

Katy Perry covers her ears as cars drive past during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Katy Perry covers her ears as cars drive past during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry poses during a photocall before the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" in Rio de Janeiro July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Katy Perry poses during a photocall before the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" in Rio de Janeiro July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Katy Perry performs during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Katy Perry signs autographs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Katy Perry signs autographs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry poses at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Katy Perry poses at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Katy Perry and then-husband, actor and comedian Russell Brand, pose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in this August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Katy Perry and then-husband, actor and comedian Russell Brand, pose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in this August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Katy Perry poses for photographers after winning Video of the Year for "Firework", Best Collaboration, and Best Special Effects at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Katy Perry poses for photographers after winning Video of the Year for "Firework", Best Collaboration, and Best Special Effects at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Katy Perry walks on sidelines before the New York Giants play the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Katy Perry walks on sidelines before the New York Giants play the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Katy Perry arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Katy Perry arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Model Heidi Klum (R) applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Model Heidi Klum (R) applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry performs "Not Like The Movies" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs "Not Like The Movies" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry displays a bottle of her new "Purr by Katy Perry" fragrance as she arrives to attend a news conference for the promotion of the fragrance in Mexico City February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Katy Perry displays a bottle of her new "Purr by Katy Perry" fragrance as she arrives to attend a news conference for the promotion of the fragrance in Mexico City February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Favorite online sensation and favorite female artist awards winner Katy Perry speaks after being presented with the prizes at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Favorite online sensation and favorite female artist awards winner Katy Perry speaks after being presented with the prizes at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of her husband Russell Brand's movie "The Tempest" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of her husband Russell Brand's movie "The Tempest" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

