Actors turned director
Vera Farmiga directs the upcoming indie drama "Higher Ground". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vera Farmiga directs the upcoming indie drama "Higher Ground". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert De Niro directed "A Bronx Tale" and "The Good Shepherd". REUTERS /Adrien Veczan
Robert De Niro directed "A Bronx Tale" and "The Good Shepherd". REUTERS /Adrien Veczan
Drew Barrymore directed "Whip It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Drew Barrymore directed "Whip It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Stiller directed "Reality Bites" and "Tropic Thunder". REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ben Stiller directed "Reality Bites" and "Tropic Thunder". REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Bill Murray directed "Quick Change". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Bill Murray directed "Quick Change". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Ron Howard directed "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Da Vinci Code". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Ron Howard directed "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Da Vinci Code". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Ben Affleck directed "The Town" and "Gone Baby Gone". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ben Affleck directed "The Town" and "Gone Baby Gone". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
George Clooney directed "Good Night, and Good Luck" and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind". REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
George Clooney directed "Good Night, and Good Luck" and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind". REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Sarah Polley directed "Away from Her" and "Take This Waltz". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sarah Polley directed "Away from Her" and "Take This Waltz". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean Penn directed "The Pledge" and "Into the Wild". REUTERS/Hector Mata
Sean Penn directed "The Pledge" and "Into the Wild". REUTERS/Hector Mata
Kevin Costner directed "Dances with Wolves" and "Waterworld". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kevin Costner directed "Dances with Wolves" and "Waterworld". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jodie Foster directed "Little Man Tate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jodie Foster directed "Little Man Tate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mel Gibson directed "Braveheart" and "The Passion of the Christ". REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mel Gibson directed "Braveheart" and "The Passion of the Christ". REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Barbra Streisand directed "The Prince of Tides" and "Yentl". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Barbra Streisand directed "The Prince of Tides" and "Yentl". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Robert Redford directed "Ordinary People" and "The Horse Whisperer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Redford directed "Ordinary People" and "The Horse Whisperer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Warren Beatty directed "Reds" and "Bulworth". REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Warren Beatty directed "Reds" and "Bulworth". REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Zach Braff directed "Garden State". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zach Braff directed "Garden State". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Clint Eastwood directed "Unforgiven" and "Letters from Iwo Jima". REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Clint Eastwood directed "Unforgiven" and "Letters from Iwo Jima". REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Sylvester Stallone directed "Rambo" and "The Expendables". REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Sylvester Stallone directed "Rambo" and "The Expendables". REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Salma Hayek directed "The Maldonado Miracle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Salma Hayek directed "The Maldonado Miracle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni