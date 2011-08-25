" /> " />
版本:
中国

Actors turned director

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Vera Farmiga directs the upcoming indie drama "Higher Ground". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Vera Farmiga directs the upcoming indie drama "Higher Ground". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Robert De Niro directed "A Bronx Tale" and "The Good Shepherd". REUTERS /Adrien Veczan

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Robert De Niro directed "A Bronx Tale" and "The Good Shepherd". REUTERS /Adrien Veczan

Close
2 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Drew Barrymore directed "Whip It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Drew Barrymore directed "Whip It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Ben Stiller directed "Reality Bites" and "Tropic Thunder". REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Ben Stiller directed "Reality Bites" and "Tropic Thunder". REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
4 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Bill Murray directed "Quick Change". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Bill Murray directed "Quick Change". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
5 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Ron Howard directed "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Da Vinci Code". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Ron Howard directed "A Beautiful Mind" and "The Da Vinci Code". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
6 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Ben Affleck directed "The Town" and "Gone Baby Gone". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Ben Affleck directed "The Town" and "Gone Baby Gone". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

George Clooney directed "Good Night, and Good Luck" and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind". REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

George Clooney directed "Good Night, and Good Luck" and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind". REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
8 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Sarah Polley directed "Away from Her" and "Take This Waltz". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Sarah Polley directed "Away from Her" and "Take This Waltz". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Sean Penn directed "The Pledge" and "Into the Wild". REUTERS/Hector Mata

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Sean Penn directed "The Pledge" and "Into the Wild". REUTERS/Hector Mata

Close
10 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Kevin Costner directed "Dances with Wolves" and "Waterworld". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Kevin Costner directed "Dances with Wolves" and "Waterworld". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Jodie Foster directed "Little Man Tate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Jodie Foster directed "Little Man Tate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Mel Gibson directed "Braveheart" and "The Passion of the Christ". REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Mel Gibson directed "Braveheart" and "The Passion of the Christ". REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
13 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Barbra Streisand directed "The Prince of Tides" and "Yentl". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Barbra Streisand directed "The Prince of Tides" and "Yentl". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
14 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Robert Redford directed "Ordinary People" and "The Horse Whisperer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Robert Redford directed "Ordinary People" and "The Horse Whisperer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Warren Beatty directed "Reds" and "Bulworth". REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Warren Beatty directed "Reds" and "Bulworth". REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Close
16 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Zach Braff directed "Garden State". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Zach Braff directed "Garden State". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Clint Eastwood directed "Unforgiven" and "Letters from Iwo Jima". REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Clint Eastwood directed "Unforgiven" and "Letters from Iwo Jima". REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Sylvester Stallone directed "Rambo" and "The Expendables". REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Sylvester Stallone directed "Rambo" and "The Expendables". REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
19 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Salma Hayek directed "The Maldonado Miracle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Salma Hayek directed "The Maldonado Miracle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20

Actors turned director

Actors turned director 分享
重新播放
下一个

On the set of World War Z

On the set of World War Z
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »