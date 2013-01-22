版本:
When models fall

<p>A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A model trips on the runway during Sass &amp; Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte </p>

A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

<p>A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults </p>

A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults

<p>A model for designer Oscar de la Renta takes a tumble onto the runway during the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A model for designer Oscar de la Renta takes a tumble onto the runway during the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio &amp; Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A model falls while presenting a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Autumn/winter 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A model falls while presenting a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Autumn/winter 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev</p>

A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

<p>A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird</p>

A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

<p>A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira </p>

A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira

<p>A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

