China Fashion Week
A model applies make-up backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China collection at Chinmore
A model applies make-up backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. The fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model prepares backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fmore
A model prepares backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at Cmore
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model falls while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art Schoomore
A model falls while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fasmore
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at Cmore
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing Mamore
A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing Mamore
A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing Marchmore
Models present creations of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26,more
A model presents a creation for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27,more
Models present creations of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fasmore
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fasmore
A model presents a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. more
Models present creations of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations of the Minzu University of China Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing Marchmore
Models present creations of the Minzu University of China Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models use an iPad to take a photo backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Artmore
Models use an iPad to take a photo backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker (back) looks at a model before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at Cmore
A worker (back) looks at a model before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Model are seen covered with artificial snow flakes during a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at more
Model are seen covered with artificial snow flakes during a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model and staff prepare for a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijinmore
A model and staff prepare for a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models wait for start of a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection backstage during China Fashion Week more
Models wait for start of a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection backstage during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013.more
A model presents a creation of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26,more
A model presents a creation for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 20more
Models present creations for the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing (3rd from L) watches a fashion show by VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Famore
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing (3rd from L) watches a fashion show by VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model throws her clothes while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Desmore
A model throws her clothes while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at Cmore
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at Cmore
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at Cmore
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013.more
A model presents a creation of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at Chinmore
Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model sleeps as she prepares backstage before the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Bemore
A model sleeps as she prepares backstage before the DDU Collection fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model poses backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashmore
A model poses backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models wait for start of a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection backstage during China Fashion Week more
Models wait for start of a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection backstage during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models wait backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Wemore
Models wait backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model receives a make-up prior to a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in more
A model receives a make-up prior to a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
