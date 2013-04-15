Coachella Music Festival
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, more
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers walks by a mobile art piece shaped like a snail during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio,more
Concert-goers walks by a mobile art piece shaped like a snail during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by The Lumineers during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Californmore
Concert-goers watch the performance by The Lumineers during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wesley Schultz (L) and Ben Wahamaki of The Lumineers perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, more
Wesley Schultz (L) and Ben Wahamaki of The Lumineers perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers are sprayed with water to cool off during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California Amore
Concert-goers are sprayed with water to cool off during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 1more
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Californmore
Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, more
Concert-goers watch the performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A performer hangs from a rope as she performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California Aprimore
A performer hangs from a rope as she performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, more
Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by Vampire Weekend during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Califomore
Concert-goers watch the performance by Vampire Weekend during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. Rmore
RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Damon Albarn of British band Blur performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 1more
Damon Albarn of British band Blur performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by The xx during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California Aprimore
Concert-goers watch the performance by The xx during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Thomas Mars of Phoenix performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REmore
Thomas Mars of Phoenix performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 1more
Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jenny Lewis and Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calmore
Jenny Lewis and Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers cheer as they watch the performance by 2 Chainz during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio,more
Concert-goers cheer as they watch the performance by 2 Chainz during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers stand by the power station installation during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Califormore
Concert-goers stand by the power station installation during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers wearing costumes, pose for a photo during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California Amore
Concert-goers wearing costumes, pose for a photo during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer dances using an illuminated hula hoop during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Californmore
A concert-goer dances using an illuminated hula hoop during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer wears a costume as she walks the field during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Califormore
A concert-goer wears a costume as she walks the field during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers walk by a mobile art piece during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13,more
Concert-goers walk by a mobile art piece during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gordon Gano (L) and Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Cmore
Gordon Gano (L) and Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hip hop artist 2 Chainz performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. Rmore
Hip hop artist 2 Chainz performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goer Bella Boom Box reacts during the performance by hip hop artist 2 Chainz during the Coachella Mmore
Concert-goer Bella Boom Box reacts during the performance by hip hop artist 2 Chainz during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers dance during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario more
Concert-goers dance during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer wearing a costume kisses his friend during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Californiamore
A concert-goer wearing a costume kisses his friend during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Gourley of Portugal. The Man performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 1more
John Gourley of Portugal. The Man performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers laugh as they walk the field during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 1more
Concert-goers laugh as they walk the field during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer does a flip for his friends during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 1more
A concert-goer does a flip for his friends during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
