图片 | 2013年 4月 29日 星期一 23:05 BJT

White House Correspondents' dinner

<p>President Barack Obama makes light of his wife Michelle Obama's new bangs with a mock pictures of himself with the same hairdo in this humorous photo created by the White House shown at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 27, 2013. Obama poked fun at the media, his critics and himself on Saturday at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a star-filled event where journalists and celebrities mixed with the Washington elite. REUTERS/The White House/Handout</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>President Barack Obama makes light of his wife's new bangs with a mock pictures of himself with the same hairdo in this humorous photo created by the White House shown at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 27, 2013. REUTERS/The White House/Handout</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>First lady Michelle Obama drinks a toast during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Comedian Conan O'Brien smashes a gavel as he speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Comedian Conan O'Brien speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Kevin Spacey listens to remarks at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Comedian Aasif Mandvi (L) and actor Ty Burrell (R) mug for photographers as they arrive on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Tracy Morgan (R) and his fiancee Megan Wollover walk on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Willie Robertson (R) and his wife Korie of reality TV series Duck Dynasty arrive on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Katy Perry walks on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>NCAA basketball Louisville Cardinals guard Kevin Ware arrives on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Sofia Vergara smiles on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Kate Walsh arrives on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Kerry Washington arrives on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Giancarlo Esposito arrives on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan and his fiancee Megan Wollover arrive on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Patricia Arquette arrives on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Director and producer George Lucas attends the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Claire Danes attends the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Hugh Dancy (from L), his wife Claire Danes and Bob Schieffer of CBS News arrive on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Beth Behrs trails a long train on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Comedian Conan O'Brien talks to first lady Michelle Obama during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>President Barack Obama laughs as comedian Conan O'Brien speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Barbra Streisand attends the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>South Korean rap artist Psy waves as he arrives on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>President Barack Obama gestures at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Hugh Dancy (L-R), his wife Claire Danes and Bob Schieffer of CBS News pose on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Chip Esten arrives on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Director and producer Steven Spielberg attends the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

<p>Television journalist George Stephanopoulos (L) of ABC News stands to one side as his wife comedian Ali Wentworth plays to the cameras on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2013年 4月 29日 星期一

