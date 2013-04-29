版本:
Michelle Obama's hair styles

<p>First lady Michelle Obama drinks a toast during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

First lady Michelle Obama drinks a toast during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama makes light of his wife Michelle Obama's new bangs with a mock pictures of himself with the same hairdo in this humorous photo created by the White House shown at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 27, 2013. REUTERS/The White House/Handout</p>

President Barack Obama makes light of his wife Michelle Obama's new bangs with a mock pictures of himself with the same hairdo in this humorous photo created by the White House shown at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 27, 2013. REUTERS/The White House/Handout

<p>First lady Michelle Obama speaks at a student workshop next to the cast of the film "42" in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

First lady Michelle Obama speaks at a student workshop next to the cast of the film "42" in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Michelle Obama smiles in front of President Barack Obama at an inaugural reception at the National Building Museum in Washington January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Michelle Obama smiles in front of President Barack Obama at an inaugural reception at the National Building Museum in Washington January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Michelle Obama claps her hands as she meets with supporters during a get-out-the-vote rally in Miami, Florida November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bob Sullivan</p>

Michelle Obama claps her hands as she meets with supporters during a get-out-the-vote rally in Miami, Florida November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bob Sullivan

<p>Michelle Obama speaks during a "Let's Move" faith and communities event at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Michelle Obama speaks during a "Let's Move" faith and communities event at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>First lady Michelle Obama speaks at the BET Awards in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

First lady Michelle Obama speaks at the BET Awards in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart the White House November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart the White House November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Michelle Obama speaks at an event recognizing Major League Baseball's (MLB) outstanding support of America's veterans and military families as part of their Joining Forces initiative in St. Louis October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

Michelle Obama speaks at an event recognizing Major League Baseball's (MLB) outstanding support of America's veterans and military families as part of their Joining Forces initiative in St. Louis October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

<p>Michelle Obama speaks at a Joining Forces event at the Writers Guild theatre in Beverly Hills, California June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Michelle Obama speaks at a Joining Forces event at the Writers Guild theatre in Beverly Hills, California June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Michelle Obama listens to the national anthem as she and U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) attend the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at a hotel in Washington April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Michelle Obama listens to the national anthem as she and U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) attend the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at a hotel in Washington April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Michelle Obama speaks during a visit with young Brazilians who have participated in a range of U.S.-sponsored development programs, in Brasilia March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit with young Brazilians who have participated in a range of U.S.-sponsored development programs, in Brasilia March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred</p>

Michelle Obama speaks during a visit to U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton in California June 13, 2010. REUTERS/K.C. Alfred

<p>First lady Michelle Obama speaks during a meeting with school personnel at Hollin Meadows Science and Math Focus School in Alexandria, Virginia November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

First lady Michelle Obama speaks during a meeting with school personnel at Hollin Meadows Science and Math Focus School in Alexandria, Virginia November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

<p>Michelle Obama smiles as she meets with the 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Michelle Obama smiles as she meets with the 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Michelle Obama laughs during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Michelle Obama laughs during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Michelle Obama speaks to the audience during the Time 100 Gala in New York May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Michelle Obama speaks to the audience during the Time 100 Gala in New York May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Michelle Obama smiles as she arrives for the G20 leaders dinner at Downing Street in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons</p>

Michelle Obama smiles as she arrives for the G20 leaders dinner at Downing Street in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Parsons

<p>Michelle Obama introduces musician Stevie Wonder at a ceremony in honor of his being awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize at the White House in Washington February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Michelle Obama introduces musician Stevie Wonder at a ceremony in honor of his being awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize at the White House in Washington February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Barack Obama, candidate for a Senate seat in Illinois and one of the keynote speakers of the 2004 Democratic National Convention, waves with his wife Michelle after he addressed delegates during the second night of the event at the FleetCenter in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Barack Obama, candidate for a Senate seat in Illinois and one of the keynote speakers of the 2004 Democratic National Convention, waves with his wife Michelle after he addressed delegates during the second night of the event at the FleetCenter in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

