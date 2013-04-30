Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper
Singer Cyndi Lauper poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California Februamore
Singer Cyndi Lauper poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERSmore
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Cyndi Lauper arrives at the Entertainment Tonight after-party for the 62nd annual Primetime Emmys more
Musician Cyndi Lauper arrives at the Entertainment Tonight after-party for the 62nd annual Primetime Emmys Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshokmore
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cyndi Lauper introduces the performance by Kesha at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Californmore
Cyndi Lauper introduces the performance by Kesha at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs as she opens for Cher during the first of two sold-out shows at the MGM Grand more
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs as she opens for Cher during the first of two sold-out shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada August 9, 2002. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers<more
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs May 12 at the Greek Theatre, in Los Angeles as the opening act for Tina Turnermore
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs May 12 at the Greek Theatre, in Los Angeles as the opening act for Tina Turner's "Wildest Dreams Tour" concert. Lauper and husband David-Thornton are expecting their first child in November. REUTERS/Stringer
Singer Cyndi Lauper poses for photographers in an arrival line before the VH1 Divas Las Vegas concert at thmore
Singer Cyndi Lauper poses for photographers in an arrival line before the VH1 Divas Las Vegas concert at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Cydni Lauper arrives for the amFAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) annual gala to kick off Fashiomore
Singer Cydni Lauper arrives for the amFAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) annual gala to kick off Fashion Week in New York February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cyndi Lauper attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo March 12, 2012more
Cyndi Lauper attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at the 11th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles May 14, 2004. more
Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at the 11th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Cyndi Lauper plays the dulcimer as she perform at the Women Rock! Girls and Guitars concert, late Ocmore
Singer Cyndi Lauper plays the dulcimer as she perform at the Women Rock! Girls and Guitars concert, late October 12, 2000 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cyndi Lauper performs during the seventh annual "VH1 Divas" show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegasmore
Cyndi Lauper performs during the seventh annual "VH1 Divas" show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Singer Cyndi Lauper blows a kiss as she arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Californimore
Singer Cyndi Lauper blows a kiss as she arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
下一个
Michelle Obama's hair styles
A look at the hair stylings of first lady Michelle Obama.
White House Correspondents' dinner
President Obama poked fun at the media, his critics and himself at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a star-filled event where...
Coachella Music Festival
Concert-goers rock the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the California desert.
China Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from China Fashion Week.
精选图集
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.