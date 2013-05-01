Rockettes audition
Dancers wait in a room for their turn to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radmore
Dancers wait in a room for their turn to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Mumore
Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Rmore
Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 201more
Dancers audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dancer auditions to become a one of the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, more
A dancer auditions to become a one of the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Rmore
Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dancer adjusts her makeup as she waits to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's more
A dancer adjusts her makeup as she waits to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Mumore
Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marie LeTourneau, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, warms up in a doorway as dancers wait to audition to join themore
Marie LeTourneau, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, warms up in a doorway as dancers wait to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Mumore
Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A dancer performs during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City more
A dancer performs during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music more
Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Mumore
Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Mumore
Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music more
Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper
The fashion of style of singer Cyndi Lauper.
Michelle Obama's hair styles
A look at the hair stylings of first lady Michelle Obama.
White House Correspondents' dinner
President Obama poked fun at the media, his critics and himself at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a star-filled event where...
Coachella Music Festival
Concert-goers rock the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the California desert.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.