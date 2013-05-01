版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 22:40 BJT

Rockettes audition

<p>Dancers wait in a room for their turn to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers wait in a room for their turn to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers wait in a room for their turn to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 15
<p>Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Mumore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 15
<p>Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Rmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 15
<p>Dancers audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 201more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 15
<p>A dancer auditions to become a one of the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A dancer auditions to become a one of the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A dancer auditions to become a one of the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 15
<p>Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Rmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 15
<p>A dancer adjusts her makeup as she waits to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A dancer adjusts her makeup as she waits to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A dancer adjusts her makeup as she waits to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 15
<p>Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Mumore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 15
<p>Marie LeTourneau, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, warms up in a doorway as dancers wait to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Marie LeTourneau, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, warms up in a doorway as dancers wait to audition to join themore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Marie LeTourneau, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, warms up in a doorway as dancers wait to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 15
<p>Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Mumore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 15
<p>A dancer performs during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A dancer performs during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A dancer performs during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 15
<p>Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 15
<p>Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Mumore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 15
<p>Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Mumore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 15
<p>Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

下一个

Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

The fashion of style of singer Cyndi Lauper.

2013年 5月 1日
Michelle Obama's hair styles

Michelle Obama's hair styles

A look at the hair stylings of first lady Michelle Obama.

2013年 4月 30日
White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

President Obama poked fun at the media, his critics and himself at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a star-filled event where...

2013年 4月 29日
Coachella Music Festival

Coachella Music Festival

Concert-goers rock the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the California desert.

2013年 4月 15日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐