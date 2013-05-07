版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 7日 星期二 23:15 BJT

Met Costume Gala

<p>Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 55
<p>Katie Holmes and fashion designer Francisco Costa arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Katie Holmes and fashion designer Francisco Costa arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institutmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Katie Holmes and fashion designer Francisco Costa arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 55
<p>Kate Bosworth arrives with Michael Polich at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Kate Bosworth arrives with Michael Polich at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Kate Bosworth arrives with Michael Polich at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 55
<p>Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 55
<p>Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening omore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 55
<p>Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celemore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 55
<p>Tiger Woods arrives with skier Lindsey Vonn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tiger Woods arrives with skier Lindsey Vonn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Tiger Woods arrives with skier Lindsey Vonn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 55
<p>Model Gisele Bundchen arrives with quarterback Tom Brady at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Model Gisele Bundchen arrives with quarterback Tom Brady at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institutmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Model Gisele Bundchen arrives with quarterback Tom Brady at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 55
<p>Chelsea Clinton arrives with husband Marc Mezvinsky at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Chelsea Clinton arrives with husband Marc Mezvinsky at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Chelsea Clinton arrives with husband Marc Mezvinsky at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 55
<p>Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening ofmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 55
<p>Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Imore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 55
<p>Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the openingmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 55
<p>Rooney Mara arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Rooney Mara arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Rooney Mara arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 55
<p>Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 55
<p>Nicole Richie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Nicole Richie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening omore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Nicole Richie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 55
<p>Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 55
<p>Michael Kors adjusts the dress of Jennifer Lopez as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Michael Kors adjusts the dress of Jennifer Lopez as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Imore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Michael Kors adjusts the dress of Jennifer Lopez as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 55
<p>Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the openimore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 55
<p>Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening omore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 55
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the openingmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 55
<p>Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institutmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
21 / 55
<p>Minka Kelly arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Minka Kelly arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Minka Kelly arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
22 / 55
<p>Jessica Alba arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Jessica Alba arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening ofmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Jessica Alba arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
23 / 55
<p>Florence Welch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Florence Welch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Florence Welch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
24 / 55
<p>Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 55
<p>Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebratmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
26 / 55
<p>Singer and actress Solange Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer and actress Solange Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celemore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Singer and actress Solange Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
27 / 55
<p>Tiger Woods arrives Lindsey Vonn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tiger Woods arrives Lindsey Vonn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating thmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Tiger Woods arrives Lindsey Vonn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
28 / 55
<p>Blake Lively arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Blake Lively arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening ofmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Blake Lively arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
29 / 55
<p>Pedro Almodovar and Amanda Seyfried arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedro Almodovar and Amanda Seyfried arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celemore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Pedro Almodovar and Amanda Seyfried arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
30 / 55
<p>Nicki Minaj arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Nicki Minaj arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Nicki Minaj arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
31 / 55
<p>Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebratinmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
32 / 55
<p>Dakota Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Dakota Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Dakota Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
33 / 55
<p>Kate Bosworth arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kate Bosworth arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening omore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Kate Bosworth arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
34 / 55
<p>Alicia Keys arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Alicia Keys arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Alicia Keys arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
35 / 55
<p>Uma Thurman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Uma Thurman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Uma Thurman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
36 / 55
<p>Jaime King arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jaime King arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Jaime King arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
37 / 55
<p>Marion Cotillard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Marion Cotillard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the openinmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Marion Cotillard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
38 / 55
<p>Claire Danes arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Claire Danes arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening ofmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Claire Danes arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
39 / 55
<p>Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening omore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
40 / 55
<p>Kate Beckinsale arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Kate Beckinsale arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the openingmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Kate Beckinsale arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
41 / 55
<p>Heidi Klum arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Heidi Klum arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Heidi Klum arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
42 / 55
<p>Kylie Minogue arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Kylie Minogue arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening omore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Kylie Minogue arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
43 / 55
<p>Olivia Wilde arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Olivia Wilde arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening ofmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Olivia Wilde arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
44 / 55
<p>Kerry Washington arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Kerry Washington arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the openinmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Kerry Washington arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
45 / 55
<p>Sienna Miller arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sienna Miller arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening omore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Sienna Miller arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
46 / 55
<p>Diane Kruger arrives with Joshua Jackson at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Diane Kruger arrives with Joshua Jackson at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Diane Kruger arrives with Joshua Jackson at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
47 / 55
<p> Ashley Greene arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Ashley Greene arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening more

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Ashley Greene arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
48 / 55
<p>Actress Renee Zellweger arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Renee Zellweger arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating themore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Actress Renee Zellweger arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
49 / 55
<p>Elle Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Elle Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening ofmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Elle Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
50 / 55
<p>Christina Ricci arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Christina Ricci arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the openingmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Christina Ricci arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
51 / 55
<p>Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the openimore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
52 / 55
<p> Dakota Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dakota Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the openingmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Dakota Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
53 / 55
<p>Actress Ashley Olsen is helped with her dress as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Ashley Olsen is helped with her dress as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Instmore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Actress Ashley Olsen is helped with her dress as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
54 / 55
<p>Actress Emma Watson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Emma Watson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opemore

2013年 5月 7日 星期二

Actress Emma Watson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
55 / 55
重播
下一图片集
Rockettes audition

Rockettes audition

下一个

Rockettes audition

Rockettes audition

Hundreds of aspiring dancers try out for a spot to star in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

2013年 5月 1日
Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

The fashion of style of singer Cyndi Lauper.

2013年 5月 1日
Michelle Obama's hair styles

Michelle Obama's hair styles

A look at the hair stylings of first lady Michelle Obama.

2013年 4月 30日
White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

President Obama poked fun at the media, his critics and himself at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a star-filled event where...

2013年 4月 29日

精选图集

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐