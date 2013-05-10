版本:
Maxim Hot 100

<p>#1 on Maxim's Hot 100 list: Miley Cyrus. Singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

#1 on Maxim's Hot 100 list: Miley Cyrus. Singer and actress Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>#2: Selena Gomez performs "Come and Get It" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

#2: Selena Gomez performs "Come and Get It" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>#3: Rihanna performs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

#3: Rihanna performs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#4: Mila Kunis poses for photographers at the European premier of Oz: The Great and Powerful in London February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

#4: Mila Kunis poses for photographers at the European premier of Oz: The Great and Powerful in London February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>#5: Jennifer Lawrence, best actress winner for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook," poses with her Oscar backstage at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

#5: Jennifer Lawrence, best actress winner for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook," poses with her Oscar backstage at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>#6: Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills, California September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

#6: Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills, California September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#7: Ashley Tisdale arrives at the premiere of her new film "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

#7: Ashley Tisdale arrives at the premiere of her new film "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>#8: Kate Upton poses at the launch party of the Sports Illustrated's 2013 Swimsuit issue, which features her on the cover, in New York February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

#8: Kate Upton poses at the launch party of the Sports Illustrated's 2013 Swimsuit issue, which features her on the cover, in New York February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>#9: Vanessa Hudgens poses at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

#9: Vanessa Hudgens poses at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#10: Elisha Cuthbert arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

#10: Elisha Cuthbert arrives at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>#11: Katy Perry walks on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

#11: Katy Perry walks on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>#12: Kate Beckinsale arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

#12: Kate Beckinsale arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>#13: Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

#13: Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>#14: Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

#14: Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>#15: Scarlett Johansson speaks to the media as she attends the film premiere of "Hitchcock" in New York November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

#15: Scarlett Johansson speaks to the media as she attends the film premiere of "Hitchcock" in New York November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>#16: Olivia Wilde poses at the premiere of "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" in Hollywood, California March 11, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

#16: Olivia Wilde poses at the premiere of "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" in Hollywood, California March 11, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#17: Jessica Alba at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

#17: Jessica Alba at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>#19: Emma Watson arrives for the gala screening of her film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the May Fair Hotel in central London, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

#19: Emma Watson arrives for the gala screening of her film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the May Fair Hotel in central London, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>#20: Megan Fox poses backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

#20: Megan Fox poses backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>#21: Emma Stone, the voice of the character Eep, poses on the red carpet before the screening of the animation movie "The Croods" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

#21: Emma Stone, the voice of the character Eep, poses on the red carpet before the screening of the animation movie "The Croods" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>#22: Christina Hendricks arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

#22: Christina Hendricks arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>#23: Heather Graham arrives to attend the 2012 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

#23: Heather Graham arrives to attend the 2012 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>#24: Blake Lively arrives at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

#24: Blake Lively arrives at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>#25: Katrina Bowden of the TV comedy "30 Rock" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

#25: Katrina Bowden of the TV comedy "30 Rock" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>#26: Demi Lovato performs "Give Your Heart a Break" during the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

#26: Demi Lovato performs "Give Your Heart a Break" during the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>#28: Olivia Munn arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

#28: Olivia Munn arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013 REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>#29: Ronda Rousey. Edith Bosch (blue) of the Netherlands fights with Ronda Rousey of the U.S. during their women's -70kg preliminary judo match at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

#29: Ronda Rousey. Edith Bosch (blue) of the Netherlands fights with Ronda Rousey of the U.S. during their women's -70kg preliminary judo match at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>#30: Hayden Panettiere, girlfriend of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko, reacts to Klitschko's victory over his Italian-born challenger Francesco Pianeta at the SAP arena in Mannheim, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

#30: Hayden Panettiere, girlfriend of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko, reacts to Klitschko's victory over his Italian-born challenger Francesco Pianeta at the SAP arena in Mannheim, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>#31: Charlize Theron holds the award before presenting it to Quentin Tarantino for best original screenplay for "Django Unchained" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

#31: Charlize Theron holds the award before presenting it to Quentin Tarantino for best original screenplay for "Django Unchained" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#32: Kaley Cuoco from the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

#32: Kaley Cuoco from the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#33: Sarah Shahi poses during a photocall for the TV series " Fairly Legal" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

#33: Sarah Shahi poses during a photocall for the TV series " Fairly Legal" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>#34: Adrianne Palicki poses at the premiere of "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" in Hollywood, California March 28, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 28. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

#34: Adrianne Palicki poses at the premiere of "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" in Hollywood, California March 28, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 28. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#35: Berenice Marlohe poses at the 2012 Britannia Awards hosted by BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

#35: Berenice Marlohe poses at the 2012 Britannia Awards hosted by BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#36: Leighton Meester smiles before a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

#36: Leighton Meester smiles before a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>#37: Amanda Seyfried, from "Les Miserables," wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

#37: Amanda Seyfried, from "Les Miserables," wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>#38: Zoe Saldana poses for photographers as she arrives at the international premiere of the film "Star Trek Into Darkness", at Leicester Square in central London May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

#38: Zoe Saldana poses for photographers as she arrives at the international premiere of the film "Star Trek Into Darkness", at Leicester Square in central London May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>#39: Lea Michele of the TV series "Glee" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

#39: Lea Michele of the TV series "Glee" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>#40: Julianne Hough arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

#40: Julianne Hough arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>#41: Malin Akerman arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

#41: Malin Akerman arrives at the 2012 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>#42: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

#42: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>#43: Jordana Brewster poses as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

#43: Jordana Brewster poses as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>#44: Sarah Hyland, from the sitcom "Modern Family," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

#44: Sarah Hyland, from the sitcom "Modern Family," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#45: Naya Rivera accepts the award for "Favorite TV Actress in a Comedy" during the National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Pasadena, California, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

#45: Naya Rivera accepts the award for "Favorite TV Actress in a Comedy" during the National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Pasadena, California, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>#46: Yvonne Strahovski arrives at the 2011 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles, California, January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

#46: Yvonne Strahovski arrives at the 2011 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles, California, January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>#47: Ashley Greene poses at Variety?s 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, California October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

#47: Ashley Greene poses at Variety?s 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, California October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>#48: Nina Dobrev arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

#48: Nina Dobrev arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>#49: Sofia Vergara, from the sitcom "Modern Family," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

#49: Sofia Vergara, from the sitcom "Modern Family," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>#50: Lake Bell arrives for the premiere of the film "In A World" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

#50: Lake Bell arrives for the premiere of the film "In A World" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

