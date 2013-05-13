版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 13日 星期一 21:25 BJT

Wango Tango 2013

<p>Britney Spears introduces Bruno Mars at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Britney Spears introduces Bruno Mars at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Camore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Britney Spears introduces Bruno Mars at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 20
<p>Ariana Grande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Ariana Grande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 1more

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Ariana Grande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 20
<p>A woman uses her mobile phone to capture Krewella performing at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

A woman uses her mobile phone to capture Krewella performing at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Demore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

A woman uses her mobile phone to capture Krewella performing at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 20
<p>Demi Lovato performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Demi Lovato performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11,more

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Demi Lovato performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 20
<p>Lead singer Adam Levine of the band Maroon 5 performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Lead singer Adam Levine of the band Maroon 5 performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Cenmore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Lead singer Adam Levine of the band Maroon 5 performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 20
<p>Maroon 5 performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Maroon 5 performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson California May 11, 201more

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Maroon 5 performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 20
<p>Recording artist will.i.am performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Recording artist will.i.am performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calmore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Recording artist will.i.am performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
7 / 20
<p>Recording artist will.i.am performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Recording artist will.i.am performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calmore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Recording artist will.i.am performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 20
<p>Rain Man (R), Jahan Yousaf (C) and Yasmine Yousaf of U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rain Man (R), Jahan Yousaf (C) and Yasmine Yousaf of U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at more

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Rain Man (R), Jahan Yousaf (C) and Yasmine Yousaf of U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 20
<p>Scottish recording artist Emeli Sande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Scottish recording artist Emeli Sande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in more

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Scottish recording artist Emeli Sande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 20
<p>A concert goer wears a bow and has a bow cover on her mobile phone as she captures Ariana Grande performing at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

A concert goer wears a bow and has a bow cover on her mobile phone as she captures Ariana Grande performingmore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

A concert goer wears a bow and has a bow cover on her mobile phone as she captures Ariana Grande performing at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 20
<p>Bruno Mars performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Bruno Mars performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California, May 11,more

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Bruno Mars performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 20
<p>Fans watch as U.S. pop punk band Fall Out Boy performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Fans watch as U.S. pop punk band Fall Out Boy performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Cemore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Fans watch as U.S. pop punk band Fall Out Boy performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 20
<p>Flo Rida performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Flo Rida performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 20more

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Flo Rida performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 20
<p>Recording artist Miguel performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Recording artist Miguel performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Califomore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Recording artist Miguel performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
15 / 20
<p>Recording artist Jordin Sparks introduces Jason Derulo at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Recording artist Jordin Sparks introduces Jason Derulo at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Cemore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Recording artist Jordin Sparks introduces Jason Derulo at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
16 / 20
<p>Singer Jason Derulo performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Jason Derulo performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Californiamore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Singer Jason Derulo performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 20
<p>Avril Lavigne performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Avril Lavigne performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 1more

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Avril Lavigne performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
18 / 20
<p>Jahan Yousaf (L) and Yasmine Yousaf of the U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Jahan Yousaf (L) and Yasmine Yousaf of the U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wmore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Jahan Yousaf (L) and Yasmine Yousaf of the U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
19 / 20
<p>Fans reach their hands out to touch Aino Jawo of the Swedish DJ duo Icona Pop as she performs with Caroline Hjelt at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Fans reach their hands out to touch Aino Jawo of the Swedish DJ duo Icona Pop as she performs with Carolinemore

2013年 5月 13日 星期一

Fans reach their hands out to touch Aino Jawo of the Swedish DJ duo Icona Pop as she performs with Caroline Hjelt at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

下一个

Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

Miley Cyrus tops Maxim's Hot 100 list.

2013年 5月 11日
Lauryn Hill sentenced to prison

Lauryn Hill sentenced to prison

Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill is sentenced to three months in prison, three months in home confinement and a $60,000 fine for federal tax evasion.

2013年 5月 8日
Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

The red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala.

2013年 5月 7日
Rockettes audition

Rockettes audition

Hundreds of aspiring dancers try out for a spot to star in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

2013年 5月 1日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐