Wango Tango 2013
Britney Spears introduces Bruno Mars at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ariana Grande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A woman uses her mobile phone to capture Krewella performing at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Demi Lovato performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lead singer Adam Levine of the band Maroon 5 performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maroon 5 performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist will.i.am performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist will.i.am performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rain Man (R), Jahan Yousaf (C) and Yasmine Yousaf of U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Scottish recording artist Emeli Sande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A concert goer wears a bow and has a bow cover on her mobile phone as she captures Ariana Grande performing at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bruno Mars performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Fans watch as U.S. pop punk band Fall Out Boy performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Flo Rida performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Miguel performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Jordin Sparks introduces Jason Derulo at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Jason Derulo performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Avril Lavigne performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jahan Yousaf (L) and Yasmine Yousaf of the U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Fans reach their hands out to touch Aino Jawo of the Swedish DJ duo Icona Pop as she performs with Caroline Hjelt at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
