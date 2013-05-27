Best of Cannes

Film selection "Un Certain Regard" Jury President Thomas Vinterberg (R) and Jury member of Film selection "Un Certain Regard" actress Ludivine Sagnier pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman