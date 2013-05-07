澳门赌场的内地赌客 Gamblers in Macao
澳门今年4月的博彩业收入同比增加13.2%，受益于兴趣盎然的富有中国赌客。(2008年6月4日，澳门亚洲国际博彩博览会。) REUTERS/Victor Fraile
澳门4月博彩收入达到283亿澳门元，符合分析师的预期，这也是今年月度收入第二高。澳门3月博彩收入创下313亿澳门元的纪录高位。(2012年9月20日，澳门喜来登金沙城中心酒店的一个赌场。) REUTERS/Tyrone more
位于中国南部海岸的澳门十分依赖挥金如土的VIP客户，他们一次的消费往往高达100万元。澳门对不断增加的中国游客市场也日渐倚重，但有超过三分之二的赌场收入仍来自VIP客户。VIP市场高度依赖中介吸引财大气粗的中国顾客。(2more
大众市场主要由富裕的中国游客购成。中国游客是赌场运营者和澳门政府的目标客户。他们希望促进澳门博彩业基础的多元化。(2008年6月4日，澳门亚洲国际博彩博览会。) REUTERS/Victor Fraile
相比拉斯维加斯，类似演出、零售、食品和饮料等非博彩业企业依然仅占澳门整体收入的一小部分。拉斯维加斯的非博彩业收入远远高于博彩收入。(2008年8月28日，澳门四季酒店的一个赌场。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年9月20日，金沙城中心开业。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2008年8月28日，澳门四季酒店的一个赌场。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2010年8月11日，大陆游客参观澳门威尼斯人度假村。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2004年5月18日，澳门金沙酒店内部的赌场景观。REUTERS/Files
2008年6月4日，澳门亚洲国际博彩博览会。 REUTERS/Victor Fraile
2012年10月11日，人们在模拟赌场学习。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
