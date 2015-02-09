群星闪耀第57届格莱美奖
2015年2月8日，第57届格莱美颁奖礼在洛杉矶斯台普斯中心举行，现场群星闪耀。(流行天后麦当娜登台献唱《Living of Love》。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
英国创作歌手萨姆·史密斯独揽年度最佳流行演唱专辑奖、年度单曲、年度新人和年度制作四项大奖，成为本届格莱美最大赢家。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特为萨姆·史密斯颁发最佳新人奖。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
格温·史蒂芬妮与亚当·莱文共同演绎《My Heart is Open》。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
布赖恩·约翰逊登台献唱。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
爱莉安娜·格兰德演唱《Just a Little Bit of Your Heart》。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
前披头士成员保罗·麦卡特尼“献吻”蕾哈娜。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国著名乡村歌手德怀特·尤卡姆登台献唱。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
著名橄榄球星、颁奖嘉宾朱利安·埃德尔曼(左)和马尔科姆·巴特勒现场搞怪。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
百变女王Lady Gaga与托尼·本尼特凭借专辑《Cheek To Cheek》获得最佳流行演唱专辑奖。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
歌手凯恩·韦斯特与爱妻金·卡戴珊激情拥吻。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
蕾哈娜粉嫩裙装惹人注目。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
歌手Sia以白发造型亮相红地毯。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
中国钢琴家郎朗。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
