香港印尼女佣被虐案
2015年2月10日，香港区域法院裁定，印尼女佣厄维阿纳·苏利斯泰宁斯的44岁原雇主罗允彤袭击、恐吓与拖欠工资等18项罪名成立。(印尼女佣厄维阿纳·苏利斯泰宁斯抵达法院。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
23岁的厄维阿纳2014年1月初离开香港时遍体鳞伤，直到返抵印尼后才报警求助。案件曝光后引起香港、印尼和国际社会的广泛关注。(2014年1月7日，印尼Srage，厄维阿纳在一家医院内接受治疗。)REUTERS/Strinmore
罗允彤被起诉的18项控罪成立，法官不批准被告人取保侯判，押后至2月27日判刑。（摄于1月8日，罗允彤离开法院。） REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
有罪指控包括“对他人身体加以严重伤害”、“普通袭击”和“刑事恐吓”等六项公诉罪，以及拖欠工资、没有给予放假等10项传票罪。(2014年6月10日，罗允彤离开香港地区法院。) REUTERS/Stringer
来港旁听的厄维阿纳在法院大楼外表示对判决感到高兴，并说香港法院还她公义。(摄于2015年2月10日) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2014年12月厄维阿纳赴港出庭作供，忆述在罗允彤家中任职期间如何被被告人以衣架等物件虐打，以及被告人如何没有给予足够食物，让她长期吃不饱。(2014年4月27日，在港印尼女佣举行集会，声援厄维阿纳。) REUTERS/more
主审法官胡雅文下令罗允彤支付拖欠厄维阿纳近2.9万港元工资。(2014年4月7日，厄维阿纳在警察和印尼领馆代表陪同下抵达香港机场。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
香港劳工及福利局局长张建宗强调，港府不会容忍违法行为，裁决说明香港雇主必须善待外佣。(2014年1月19日，保姆及支持者参加游行，要求彻查厄维阿纳受虐事件。)REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
法官将在听取罗允彤的心理报告和精神状况报告后，于2月27日判刑。(2014年1月22日，罗允彤乘车离开法院。)REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
