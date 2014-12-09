宜家打造“床上影院”
2014年12月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科郊区希姆基，家具零售商宜家将一家电影院内的座椅全部更换为宜家家居。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
电影院内设17张双人床，观众可以躺着欣赏电影。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
这家电影院的名字也改为“唤醒爱”。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
闺蜜躺在柔软的双人床上等待电影开始。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
一对情侣在电影开始前在双人床上嬉戏。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
一名员工更换床单枕套。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
一位女性顾客在床上拍照留念。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
17张双人床的装饰风格各异。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
一名女性顾客在电影开始前坐在床上拍照留念。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
一对情侣躺在舒适的床上看电影。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
下一个
里昂灯光节展现璀璨城市
为期四天的2014年度法国里昂灯光节拉开帷幕，里昂城被各色创意无限的灯光装饰照得有如白昼。
24小时时事新闻（12月9日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透年度图片--体育类
路透社公布2014年度体育类最佳图片，展现体育竞技之美。
路透年终盘点：Instagram热门美图
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑盘点在热门图片社交应用Instagram上最受关注的美图。
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.