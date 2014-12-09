版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二 10:09 BJT

宜家打造“床上影院”

2014年12月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科郊区希姆基，家具零售商宜家将一家电影院内的座椅全部更换为宜家家居。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年12月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科郊区希姆基，家具零售商宜家将一家电影院内的座椅全部更换为宜家家居。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
2014年12月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科郊区希姆基，家具零售商宜家将一家电影院内的座椅全部更换为宜家家居。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 10
电影院内设17张双人床，观众可以躺着欣赏电影。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

电影院内设17张双人床，观众可以躺着欣赏电影。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
电影院内设17张双人床，观众可以躺着欣赏电影。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 10
这家电影院的名字也改为“唤醒爱”。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

这家电影院的名字也改为“唤醒爱”。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
这家电影院的名字也改为“唤醒爱”。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 10
闺蜜躺在柔软的双人床上等待电影开始。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

闺蜜躺在柔软的双人床上等待电影开始。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
闺蜜躺在柔软的双人床上等待电影开始。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 10
一对情侣在电影开始前在双人床上嬉戏。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

一对情侣在电影开始前在双人床上嬉戏。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
一对情侣在电影开始前在双人床上嬉戏。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 10
一名员工更换床单枕套。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

一名员工更换床单枕套。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
一名员工更换床单枕套。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 10
一位女性顾客在床上拍照留念。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

一位女性顾客在床上拍照留念。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
一位女性顾客在床上拍照留念。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 10
17张双人床的装饰风格各异。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

17张双人床的装饰风格各异。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
17张双人床的装饰风格各异。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 10
一名女性顾客在电影开始前坐在床上拍照留念。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

一名女性顾客在电影开始前坐在床上拍照留念。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
一名女性顾客在电影开始前坐在床上拍照留念。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 10
一对情侣躺在舒适的床上看电影。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

一对情侣躺在舒适的床上看电影。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 12月 9日 星期二
一对情侣躺在舒适的床上看电影。 REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
里昂灯光节展现璀璨城市

里昂灯光节展现璀璨城市

下一个

里昂灯光节展现璀璨城市

里昂灯光节展现璀璨城市

为期四天的2014年度法国里昂灯光节拉开帷幕，里昂城被各色创意无限的灯光装饰照得有如白昼。

2014年 12月 8日
24小时时事新闻（12月9日） 24Hours

24小时时事新闻（12月9日） 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 12月 8日
路透年度图片--体育类

路透年度图片--体育类

路透社公布2014年度体育类最佳图片，展现体育竞技之美。

2014年 12月 8日
路透年终盘点：Instagram热门美图

路透年终盘点：Instagram热门美图

即将挥别2014年，路透编辑盘点在热门图片社交应用Instagram上最受关注的美图。

2014年 12月 5日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐