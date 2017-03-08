Greek farmers clash with police
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministrmore
Farmers from the island of Crete break windows of the police buses during a demonstration outside the Agricultmore
A Greek farmer from the island of Crete throws a stone at riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Mmore
A farmer from the island of Crete is detained by riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry imore
A Greek national flag flutters on a damaged police bus following clashes of farmers from the island of Crete wmore
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministrmore
A farmer from the island of Crete is detained by riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry imore
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministrmore
A farmer from the island of Crete stands next to riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry imore
Greek farmers from the island of Crete wear gas masks during clashes with riot police during a demonstration omore
A riot police officer throws a stun grenade during clashes with Greek farmers from the island of Crete outsidemore
A riot police officer stands next to damaged police buses following clashes of farmers from the island of Cretmore
Riot police stand guard during clashes with Greek farmers from the island of Crete outside the Agriculture Minmore
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministrmore
Farmers from the island of Crete break windows of the police buses during a demonstration outside the Agricultmore
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministrmore
下一个
Ukraine's winter war heats up
Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.
Americans in Mosul
U.S. troops are providing air and ground support to Iraqi and Kurdish forces trying to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Islamic State's underground training camp
Islamic State militants converted an underground train tunnel in Mosul into an assault course for their elite fighters.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.