Greek farmers clash with police

Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Farmers from the island of Crete break windows of the police buses during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Greek farmer from the island of Crete throws a stone at riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A farmer from the island of Crete is detained by riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Greek national flag flutters on a damaged police bus following clashes of farmers from the island of Crete with riot police outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A farmer from the island of Crete is detained by riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A farmer from the island of Crete stands next to riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Greek farmers from the island of Crete wear gas masks during clashes with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A riot police officer throws a stun grenade during clashes with Greek farmers from the island of Crete outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A riot police officer stands next to damaged police buses following clashes of farmers from the island of Crete with riot police outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Riot police stand guard during clashes with Greek farmers from the island of Crete outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Farmers from the island of Crete break windows of the police buses during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
