版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 03:30 BJT

Closing in on Raqqa

American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them,more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 15
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 15
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 15
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 15
Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 15
A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 15
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 15
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 15
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 15
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

下一个

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons....

2017年 3月 10日
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

2017年 3月 10日
International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

2017年 3月 9日
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

2017年 3月 9日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐