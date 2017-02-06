版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 22:50 BJT

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with policemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 10
Children climb at the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children climb at the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by protesting remore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Children climb at the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 10
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 10
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block one of the entrances of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block one of the entrances of the refugee camp at the more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block one of the entrances of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 10
Children climb at the entrace of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Children climb at the entrace of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by refugees and mmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Children climb at the entrace of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, blocked by refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 10
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 10
Afghan women pass through a hole in a fence, during a protest at the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Afghan women pass through a hole in a fence, during a protest at the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon aimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Afghan women pass through a hole in a fence, during a protest at the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 10
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are seen behind a fence at the premises of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are seen behind a fence at the premises of the refugeemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Protesting refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are seen behind a fence at the premises of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 10
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers arrive to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers arrive to disperse them, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 10
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are pushed by police officers as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are pushed by police officers as they block the entrance of the rmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are pushed by police officers as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Massive street protests grip Romania

Massive street protests grip Romania

下一个

Massive street protests grip Romania

Massive street protests grip Romania

Romania sees its largest protests since the fall of communism over a decree which would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution.

2017年 2月 6日
Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Houston.

2017年 2月 6日
Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

A few miles from the U.S. border in Nogales, Arizona, the San Juan Bosco shelter is a way station for migrants hoping to cross into America, and for migrants...

2017年 2月 4日
Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Mourning the six men killed in the shooting rampage at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada.

2017年 2月 4日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐