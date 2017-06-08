版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 8日 星期四 23:16 BJT

Britain votes

Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 25
A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
2 / 25
Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 25
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Close
4 / 25
Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 25
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
6 / 25
The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
7 / 25
Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, and son Issac to vote in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, and son Issac to more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, and son Issac to vote in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Close
8 / 25
A woman casts her ballot at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman casts her ballot at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, in south London. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A woman casts her ballot at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 25
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
10 / 25
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrewmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
11 / 25
A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 25
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall leaves after voting at a polling station in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall leaves after voting at a polling statimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall leaves after voting at a polling station in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
13 / 25
Two people carry their bicycles as they leave after voting on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Two people carry their bicycles as they leave after voting on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Halmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Two people carry their bicycles as they leave after voting on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 25
Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parliament, arrives to vote in Hove. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parliament, arrives to vote in Hove. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Close
15 / 25
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
16 / 25
A voter arrives at a polling station in Stamford Hill, north London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A voter arrives at a polling station in Stamford Hill, north London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A voter arrives at a polling station in Stamford Hill, north London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
17 / 25
A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
18 / 25
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
19 / 25
Jeremy Corbyn arrives to vote in Islington, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Jeremy Corbyn arrives to vote in Islington, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Jeremy Corbyn arrives to vote in Islington, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 25
Voters arrive at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, on general election day in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Voters arrive at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, on general election day in soutmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Voters arrive at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, on general election day in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
21 / 25
Signs are seen on a polling station on general election day in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Signs are seen on a polling station on general election day in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Signs are seen on a polling station on general election day in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
22 / 25
A woman votes at a laundrette used as a temporary polling station in Oxford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A woman votes at a laundrette used as a temporary polling station in Oxford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A woman votes at a laundrette used as a temporary polling station in Oxford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
23 / 25
Workers assemble a polling booth inside a polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Workers assemble a polling booth inside a polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Workers assemble a polling booth inside a polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 25
A worker prepares signs outside their polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker prepares signs outside their polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A worker prepares signs outside their polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

下一个

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...

2017年 6月 8日
On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

2017年 6月 8日
London's Borough Market crime scene

London's Borough Market crime scene

Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.

2017年 6月 8日
London's Borough Market crime scene

London's Borough Market crime scene

Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.

2017年 6月 8日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐