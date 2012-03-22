版本:
A cleaner abseils down the side of a newly renovated building in central Beijing March 5, 2012. Chinese banks have begun offering preferential loan rates for first-home buyers, the official China Securities Journal said on Monday, signalling that Beijing is relaxing its grip on the property sector after a near two-year clampdown. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT REAL ESTATE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A cleaner abseils down the side of a newly renovated building in central Beijing March 5, 2012. Chinese banks have begun offering preferential loan rates for first-home buyers, the official China Securities Journal said on Monday, signalling that Beijing is relaxing its grip on the property sector after a near two-year clampdown. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT REAL ESTATE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
(Reuters) -中国专业提供要员保护的天骄特卫公司开始在海南三亚进行为期四周的要员保护特训营。天骄特卫公司与以色列国际安全学院合作成立了天骄国际安全学院，此次活动邀请以色列安全学院总教官、韩国和阿尔巴尼亚前国家领导人保镖等国际顶级保镖教官和反恐专家来指导训练。参加此次特训营的36名学员由部队退伍军人、运动员和大学...

2012年 3月 22日
2012年 3月 22日
(Reuters) - 欧盟国家将禁止叙利亚总统阿萨德的妻子阿斯玛(Asma al-Assad)在欧盟旅行和购物，以加大施压力度迫使阿萨德政府停止血腥镇压反抗运动。阿斯玛近期成为媒体关注的焦点，她与丈夫的电子邮件遭到英国《卫报》曝光，这些信件显示在叙利亚陷入流血冲突之际，他们两人却在购买流行音乐和奢侈品等。

2012年 3月 22日
(Reuters) -随着中国、印度和越南富裕阶层队伍壮大，中国消费者对红酒的需求日益增长。法国酒业巨头保乐力加(Pernod Ricard)称，中国消费者日益富裕，能够接受该公司旗下马爹利酒涨价，无损在亚洲市场销售强劲增长的势头。

2012年 3月 22日

