A cleaner abseils down the side of a newly renovated building in central Beijing March 5, 2012. Chinese banks have begun offering preferential loan rates for first-home buyers, the official China Securities Journal said on Monday, signalling that Beijing is relaxing its grip on the property sector after a near two-year clampdown. REUTERS/David Gray (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT REAL ESTATE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close