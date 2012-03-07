版本:
Tsunami: Then and now

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A whirlpool caused by the March 11, 2011 tsunami is seen near Oarai City, Ibaraki prefecture, in this image taken March 11, 2011 (L), with the same area being shown on March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

The tsunami-devastated Natori city in Miyagi prefecture, is seen in these images taken March 11, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Natural gas storage tanks burn at the Cosmo oil refinery in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in this aerial view image taken March 11, 2011 (above), while the same area is shown again on March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, is seen in these aerial view images taken in October 2008 (top) and on February 26, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Otsuchi town in Iwate prefecture, is seen in these images taken March 14, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Yamada town in Iwate prefecture is seen in two images taken on March 14, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A personal belongings collection centre for items found in the rubble of an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Natori, Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken April 9, 2011 (top) and March 5, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of one-year anniversary of last March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Minamisanriku town in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 13, 2011 (top) and March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of one-year anniversary of last March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Iwanuma city in Miyagi prefecture, is seen in these images taken March 11, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Members of a Japan Ground Self Defense Force unit salute after placing a coffin of a victim from the earthquake and tsunami into a burial site at a temporary mass grave site in Higashimatsushima, in Miyagi prefecture, in this photo taken April 4, 2011 (top), with the same site shown on March 4, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of one-year anniversary of last March 11 earthquake and tsunami....more

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Two aerial views of the tsunami-devastated Minamisanriku town taken March 13, 2011 (top) and March 7, 2012, are seen in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Sendai airport in Miyagi prefecture, is seen in these images taken March 11, 2011 (top) and March 2, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A tsunami-devastated disaster prevention office building in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 26, 2011 (top) and March 2, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami and earthquake-hit Iwaki city in Fukushima prefecture is seen in these images taken March 11, 2011 (top) and March 7, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Higashimatsushima city in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 12, 2011 (top) and March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A tsunami-devastated area is seen in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, in this aerial view images taken March 12, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Kesennuma in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 13, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Kesennuma in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 18, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Shinchi town in Fukushima prefecture is seen in these images taken March 12, 2011 (top) and March 2, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A tsunami-devastated area in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 14, 2011 (top) and March 4, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A tsunami-devastated area in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, is seen in these aerial view images taken March 12, 2011 (L) and March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Kesennuma in Miyagi prefecture, is seen in these images taken March 13, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A tsunami-devastated area is seen in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, in this aerial views taken March 12, 2011 (top) and March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

The tsunami-devastated Onagawa town in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken on March 16, 2011 (top) and March 7, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in Fukushima prefecture, in aerial shots taken in December 2000 (top) and February 26, 2012, in this combination picture released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location on a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a tsunami wave crashing onto a street after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Miyako City Office/Handout (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture on two different dates, April 4, 2011 (top) and February 22, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a man looking at an area destroyed by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a wave crashing into a seawall after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Miyako City Office/Handout (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location on a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a wave crashing into a road and bridge after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Toshiro Nagahora (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 16, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a wave crashing into the port after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Miyako City Office/Handout (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a wave crashing into the port after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Miyako City Office/Handout (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a wave crashing into a school yard after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Miyako City Office/Handout (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan on three different dates, March 17, 2011 (top), August 12, 2011 (centre) and February 19, 2012. The top photograph shows a ship brought ashore by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the centre and bottom photographs show the same location five months and almost a year later respectively. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (top/centre) and...more

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location on a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a wave crashing into a road and bridge after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Toshiro Nagahora (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Rikuzentakata, northern Japan on three different dates, March 13, 2011 (top), September 9, 2011 (centre) and February 19, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows the devastation as rescue workers search for victims in the rubble after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the centre photograph shows damaged cars, and the bottom photograph show the same location almost a year...more

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture on two different dates, March 22, 2011 (top) and February 21, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a car seen on top of a destroyed building after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan on two different dates, March 31, 2011 (top) and February 19, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows, in the distance, a ship brought inland by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, April 17, 2011 (top) and February 18, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows people taking pictures of a ship that was washed onto a building by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, April 5, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows people walking in an area damaged by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on three different dates, March 15, 2011 (top), August 13, 2011 (centre) and February 18, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a shop destroyed by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the middle photograph shows the area around the shop after it was cleared of debris, and the bottom photograph shows the shop trading again in...more

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture on two different dates, March 19, 2011 (top), and February 19, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows emergency workers searching through debris after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows flooded streets after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Miyako City Office/Handout (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same area in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows an area of devastation after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Miyako City Office/Handout (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows flooded streets after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Miyako City Office/Handout (top) and Toru Hanai

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A combination photograph shows the same location at a fishing port in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture on two different dates, April 11, 2011 (top) and February 18, 2012. The top photograph shows vehicles driving past the Asia Symphony cargo ship, swept ashore by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the bottom photograph shows the same location almost a year later. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

