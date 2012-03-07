Tsunami: Then and now

A combination photograph shows the same location in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on three different dates, March 15, 2011 (top), August 13, 2011 (centre) and February 18, 2012 (bottom). The top photograph shows a shop destroyed by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, the middle photograph shows the area around the shop after it was cleared of debris, and the bottom photograph shows the shop trading again in the same location almost a year later. The shop had reopened December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song (top), Kim Kyung-Hoon (centre) and Toru Hanai