两名中国留学生在洛杉矶被枪杀 LA CRIM
2012年4月11日凌晨，美国洛杉矶南加州大学两名中国籍留学生吴颖(Ying Wu)与瞿铭(Ming Qu)在学校附近的“帮派活动猖獗”地区遭枪击身亡。(事发当晚，数百名南加大师生在特洛伊广场为两名遇难中国留学生举行追思more
根据洛杉矶警方数据显示，两名受害者于凌晨1时许驾驶宝马车到宿舍门前，在停车后遭到枪杀因而死亡。(遇难者的同学在追思会上哭泣。) REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
枪击案发生在距离南加大校园约1英里处的附近街区，案发所在位置于洛杉矶南区Raymond街和27街处。(同学纪念遇难者。) REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
事故车辆遭到枪手从靠人行道乘客座方向，往车内射击多枪，女学生因枪击当场死于乘客坐位处，男学生则跑到一户民宅按铃求助，但倒卧在该街区2717号屋前露台处。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
当警方抵达现场时男学生一息尚存，但在送医途中不治身亡。(遇难者住所。) REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
根据该案目击者该街区住户Ennanuel Bell称，只身做案的枪手穿着一件连帽上衣，作案时有把帽子戴起遮住头，枪手在枪击后便跑向街区南方逃逸。(遇难者的同学献花祭奠。) REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
南加大校方在午间透过学校官网首页，发布通告全校师生注意安全的公开信，向遇难着家属表达对此悲剧的愤慨与哀悼，并提醒师生需注意在校园外街区的安全性。(一名记者采访路人。) REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
两位死者均为南加大工学院的研究生，女学生吴颖来自湖南，男学生瞿铭来自吉林，都是22岁至23岁。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
据《洛杉矶时报》报道，由于案发地点治安不好、经常有帮派分子出没，所以这可能是一起劫车未遂行凶杀人案。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
下一个
24小时时事新闻(4月13日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透记者朝鲜纪实 North korea
(Reuters) -路透摄影师拍摄了朝鲜日常生活，包括壮丽的风光、城市风景及卫星发射等，解开了这个神秘国度的面纱。
地震来了 Earthquake
(Reuters) -2012年4月11日，印尼发生8.6级地震和数次强力余震，震感远及印度南部，但类似2004年灾难性海啸出现的风险很低。同日，墨西哥受到强震袭击，位于首都的大楼感受到摇晃，民众纷纷冲出办公室跑到街道上，不过目前尚未传出重大灾情。美国也发生俄勒冈外海发生规模5.9地震，数分钟后加州中部外海亦发生规模稍...
24小时时事新闻(4月12日) 24hours 2012
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.