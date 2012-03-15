版本:
中国
2012年 3月 15日 星期四 16:17 BJT

明星热辣红裙秀 Ladies in red

2012年2月8日，“Heart Truth”红裙慈善秀在美国纽约举行，众星群集使得秀场星光灿烂。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
乡村组合Sugarland主唱詹妮弗·奈特尔斯(Jennifer Nettles)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
参演过《蛮王柯南》的罗斯·麦高恩(Rose McGowan)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
詹妮弗·奈特尔斯在后台化妆。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
传奇女歌手格洛丽亚·埃斯特凡(Gloria Estefan)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
超模敏卡·凯利(Minka Kelly)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
曾出演《X战警》和《蛇蝎美人》的丽贝卡·罗梅恩(Rebecca Romijn)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
詹妮弗·奈特尔斯秀完美身材。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
《法律与秩序》女星伊丽莎白·罗姆(Elisabeth Rohm)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
珍娜·艾夫曼(Jenna Elfman)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
作家Jeannette Torres-Alvarez。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
丽贝卡·罗梅恩展示飘逸长裙。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
波多黎各影星Giselle Blondet妖娆多姿。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
老牌超模克里斯蒂·布林克利(christie Brinkley)，风姿不减当年。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
罗斯·麦高恩火辣诱人。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
La La Anthony。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
R&B天后查卡·卡恩(Chaka Khan)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
罗斯·麦高恩似精灵下凡。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
克里斯蒂·布林克利犹如烈焰娇娃。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
传奇歌手格洛丽亚·埃斯特凡(Gloria Estefan)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
丽贝卡·罗梅恩送飞吻。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
美国游泳巨星迈克尔·菲尔普斯的妈妈黛比。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
美国游泳巨星迈克尔·菲尔普斯在秀场鼓掌。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackso

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
詹妮弗·奈特尔斯在后台接受采访。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 15日 星期四
