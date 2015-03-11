政要爱自拍
2014年3月31日，德国柏林，德国总理默克尔视察高中，与学生一起自拍。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
2015年2月5日，英国英格兰北部，英国首相卡梅伦访问制罐行业固化系统和热氧化剂供应商英国Spooner实业公司期间，与一名学徒工人合影。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
2015年3月9日，法国巴黎，法国总统奥朗德参加一个会议时与青少年自拍。 REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
2014年4月1日，美国华盛顿，美国波士顿红袜棒球队球星大卫·欧提兹(David Ortiz)受邀前往白宫做客时，与总统奥巴马“即兴”自拍。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
2014年9月14日，美国爱荷华州Indianola，前国务卿希拉里参加炸牛排大会期间，与一名支持者自拍。 REUTERS/Jim Young
2015年1月6日，美国华盛顿，来自新罕布什尔州的参议员沙欣带着自己的小孙子来到了议会大厅，小男孩和美国副总统拜登自拍。当日，新选国会拉开本届会期帷幕，许多去年中期选举新当选的议员宣誓就职。 REUTERS/Larrymore
2014年9月19日，巴西巴西利亚，巴西总统罗塞夫接见奥运会及残奥运动员。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
2014年9月14日，耶路撒冷老城，科威特外交部长萨巴赫·哈立德·哈马德·萨巴赫(Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah)参观圆顶清真寺期间自拍。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
2014年4月26日，法国斯特拉斯堡，欧盟委员会主席巴罗佐(右)在欧盟议会间隙与欧盟能源联盟副主席Maros Sefcovic(中)、欧盟司法专员Viviane Reding一起自拍。 REUTERS/Vincent Kmore
2014年2月16日，印尼雅加达，美国国务卿约翰·克里发表有关气候变化议题的演讲，在开始前和与会的学生们自拍合影。 REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
2015年2月26日，泰国曼谷，泰国总理巴育在证券交易所接受民众拍照。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2015年2月24日，墨西哥Coalcoman，墨西哥总统涅托(Enrique Pena Nieto)与大学生合影。 REUTERS/Mexico Presidency/Handout via Reuters
2012年11月12日，罗马尼亚南部小村Dobrun，罗马尼亚总理维克多·蓬塔与支持者合影。 REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
2014年10月11日，英国英格兰东南部，独立党领导人奈杰尔·法拉奇(Nigel Farage)与民众自拍。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
2014年12月16日，法国巴黎，两名法国政府官员Sylvie Tolmont(左)和Francoise Dubois在国民议会间隙自拍。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2014年11月22日，法国里尔，法国总统奥朗德在街道上与一名行人合影。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
