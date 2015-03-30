雨中送别李光耀
3月29日，李光耀国葬仪式在新加坡国立大学文化中心举行，李光耀长子、新加坡现任总理李显龙向父亲的遗像鞠躬。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
李显龙在悼念讲话中数度哽咽。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
葬礼现场。REUTERS/Edgar Su
美国前国务卿基辛格吊唁李光耀。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
民众起立吊唁李光耀。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
葬礼上的灵柩。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
葬礼手册。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
美国前总统克林顿、澳大利亚总理阿博特、印度总理莫迪前来参加葬礼。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
日本首相安倍晋三在葬礼结束后准备离开。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
李光耀的灵车经过新加坡旧高法大楼。 REUTERS/Timothy Sim
许多新加坡民众冒雨送别李光耀。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
3月28日，民众在一个社区悼念地点吊唁李光耀。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
