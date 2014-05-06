李克强展开非洲之行 Li Keqiang Visits Africa
2014年5月4日，中国国务院总理李克强展开对非洲四国的访问。在首站埃塞俄比亚，中埃双方签署16项协议，包括贷款以及公路和工业区建设的合作协议。 REUTERS/Stringer
这是李克强去年出任总理以来首次访问非洲。(李克强与埃塞俄比亚总理海尔马里亚姆在首都亚的斯亚贝巴举行会谈。) REUTERS/Stringer
5月5日，李克强在位于亚的斯亚贝巴的非洲联盟总部发表题为《开创中非合作更加美好的未来》的演讲。 REUTERS/Stringer
非盟委员会、联合国非洲经济委员会、埃塞俄比亚党政军高级官员和社会各界人士、非洲国家驻非盟代表、外国驻埃塞俄比亚使节近1500人出席活动。 REUTERS/Stringer
李克强提出“461”中非合作框架，即坚持平等相待、团结互信、包容发展、创新合作等四项原则，推进产业合作、金融合作、减贫合作、生态环保合作、人文交流合作、和平安全合作等六大工程，完善中非合作论坛这一重要平台，打造中非合作升more
5月5日，李克强与埃总理海尔马里亚姆(右)共同出席中方承建的埃塞首条高速公路一期竣工、二期开工典礼。REUTERS/Sanyi Takele
李克强来到建设中的亚的斯亚贝巴轻轨项目工地考察，慰问建设工人。 REUTERS/Sanyi Takele
李克强表示，两国要继续加强公路、铁路等合作，把交通基础设施建设打造成中埃合作的典范。 REUTERS/Sanyi Takele
近年来中国企业在埃塞俄比亚大量投资，此外，中国也是埃塞俄比亚扩建公路、铁路和电信服务等基础设施方面的重要合作伙伴。 REUTERS/Sanyi Takele
随同李克强出访的中国部长级官员和企业高管与埃塞俄比亚方面签署了16项协议，包括贷款以及公路和工业区建设的合作协议。 REUTERS/Sanyi Takele
