版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 6日 星期二 22:15 BJT

Best of CES

The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car. Germany's Daimler AG wants to reset consumers' expectations about self-driving cars with its futuristic Mercedes-Benz F 015 concept. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car. Germany's Daimler AG wants to reset consumers'more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car. Germany's Daimler AG wants to reset consumers' expectations about self-driving cars with its futuristic Mercedes-Benz F 015 concept. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
1 / 28
Exhibitors wearing special glasses look at a 3D 4K video wall at the LG booth. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Exhibitors wearing special glasses look at a 3D 4K video wall at the LG booth. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Exhibitors wearing special glasses look at a 3D 4K video wall at the LG booth. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 28
John Herrington (L), senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America, and Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America, pose by Samsung Chef Collection kitchen appliances. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

John Herrington (L), senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America, and Tim Baxter, president of Samsunmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
John Herrington (L), senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America, and Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America, pose by Samsung Chef Collection kitchen appliances. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 28
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk holds a new Sony 4K Action Cam under his skateboard. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk holds a new Sony 4K Action Cam under his skateboard. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk holds a new Sony 4K Action Cam under his skateboard. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
4 / 28
Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, holds a Sony 4K Action Cam. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, holds a Sony 4K Action Cam. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, holds a Sony 4K Action Cam. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 28
Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics America Joe Stinziano unveils the new Samsung S'UHD smart TV at a Samsung Electronics news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics America Joe Stinziano unveils the new Samsung S'UHD smart TV amore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics America Joe Stinziano unveils the new Samsung S'UHD smart TV at a Samsung Electronics news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
6 / 28
Roger Lynch, CEO of Sling TV, announces the new Sling Television streaming service by Dish. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Roger Lynch, CEO of Sling TV, announces the new Sling Television streaming service by Dish. REUTERS/Rick Wilkimore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Roger Lynch, CEO of Sling TV, announces the new Sling Television streaming service by Dish. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 28
A Panasonic Lumix CM1 smartphone/camera hybrid with 4K video is displayed at a Panasonic news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Panasonic Lumix CM1 smartphone/camera hybrid with 4K video is displayed at a Panasonic news conference. REUTmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A Panasonic Lumix CM1 smartphone/camera hybrid with 4K video is displayed at a Panasonic news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 28
A display shows Panasonic's virtual make-up mirror at a Panasonic news conference. The technology will allow users to try out different looks without actually putting make-up on their face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A display shows Panasonic's virtual make-up mirror at a Panasonic news conference. The technology will allow umore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A display shows Panasonic's virtual make-up mirror at a Panasonic news conference. The technology will allow users to try out different looks without actually putting make-up on their face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 28
Parrot RNB 6 vehicle infotainment systems are displayed. The systems are expected to be available this year but the pricing is still undetermined, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Parrot RNB 6 vehicle infotainment systems are displayed. The systems are expected to be available this year bumore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Parrot RNB 6 vehicle infotainment systems are displayed. The systems are expected to be available this year but the pricing is still undetermined, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
10 / 28
Michael Perry (R) flies a DJI Inspire 1 flying platform. The remote control quadcopter, with 4K video camera and three-axis gimbal, is a sophisticated filmmaking system straight from the box, said DJI's Randy Braun. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Michael Perry (R) flies a DJI Inspire 1 flying platform. The remote control quadcopter, with 4K video camera amore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Michael Perry (R) flies a DJI Inspire 1 flying platform. The remote control quadcopter, with 4K video camera and three-axis gimbal, is a sophisticated filmmaking system straight from the box, said DJI's Randy Braun. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
11 / 28
Jim Doyle, president of Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Company, talks about Panasonic's Transparent Window Screen technology. The display has a variety of business and retail applications including the ability to put the display on walls where there are no screens. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jim Doyle, president of Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Company, talks about Panasonic's Transparent Window Scrmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Jim Doyle, president of Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Company, talks about Panasonic's Transparent Window Screen technology. The display has a variety of business and retail applications including the ability to put the display on walls where there are no screens. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 28
A Kevo smart lock is demonstrated during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2015. The lock, which opens with a smart phone App and a touch, is smart enough to know what side of the door you are on and won't accidentally unlock the door when you are inside. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Kevo smart lock is demonstrated during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A Kevo smart lock is demonstrated during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2015. The lock, which opens with a smart phone App and a touch, is smart enough to know what side of the door you are on and won't accidentally unlock the door when you are inside. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
13 / 28
A 3D food printer by XYZprinting Inc. is demonstrated during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2015. The printer is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A 3D food printer by XYZprinting Inc. is demonstrated during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A 3D food printer by XYZprinting Inc. is demonstrated during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2015. The printer is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 28
An InBody Band fitness bracelet is displayed. The band, which can monitor a variety of activities and measure body composition, is expected to be available in March 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An InBody Band fitness bracelet is displayed. The band, which can monitor a variety of activities and measure more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
An InBody Band fitness bracelet is displayed. The band, which can monitor a variety of activities and measure body composition, is expected to be available in March 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 28
A baby bottle with a GlGl bottle holder is displayed. The holder sends a variety of information to a parent's smart phone and can help reduce colic by finding the optimal feeding angle, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A baby bottle with a GlGl bottle holder is displayed. The holder sends a variety of information to a parent's more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A baby bottle with a GlGl bottle holder is displayed. The holder sends a variety of information to a parent's smart phone and can help reduce colic by finding the optimal feeding angle, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 28
A Motix device monitors fingers and uses them as a mouse replacement. The device allows for mouse functions and more without taking hands away from a keyboard. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Motix device monitors fingers and uses them as a mouse replacement. The device allows for mouse functions anmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A Motix device monitors fingers and uses them as a mouse replacement. The device allows for mouse functions and more without taking hands away from a keyboard. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 28
Internet-enable kettles and coffee makers by Smarter are displayed. The kettle and coffee maker can be controlled by a smart phone. The coffee maker will also alert the owner if it is running low on coffee or lacking water in the device. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Internet-enable kettles and coffee makers by Smarter are displayed. The kettle and coffee maker can be controlmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Internet-enable kettles and coffee makers by Smarter are displayed. The kettle and coffee maker can be controlled by a smart phone. The coffee maker will also alert the owner if it is running low on coffee or lacking water in the device. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
18 / 28
A Re-fuel rechargeable battery for GoPro Hero cameras is displayed. The battery gives 12 hours of power, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Re-fuel rechargeable battery for GoPro Hero cameras is displayed. The battery gives 12 hours of power, a repmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A Re-fuel rechargeable battery for GoPro Hero cameras is displayed. The battery gives 12 hours of power, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 28
An Ecovent and sensor are displayed. The system, about $1,800 for a four-bedroom home, can automatically open or close vents for the perfect temperature in a home with central heating and cooling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An Ecovent and sensor are displayed. The system, about $1,800 for a four-bedroom home, can automatically open more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
An Ecovent and sensor are displayed. The system, about $1,800 for a four-bedroom home, can automatically open or close vents for the perfect temperature in a home with central heating and cooling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 28
Vanessa Hsu models SleepPhones by Acoustic Sheep. The wireless headphones are comfortable enough to wear in bed and the newest models come with inductive charging, Hsu said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Vanessa Hsu models SleepPhones by Acoustic Sheep. The wireless headphones are comfortable enough to wear in bemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Vanessa Hsu models SleepPhones by Acoustic Sheep. The wireless headphones are comfortable enough to wear in bed and the newest models come with inductive charging, Hsu said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
21 / 28
The Allie Play (L), Home (C) and Go by IC Real Tech are displayed. The dual-lens cameras can display 720-degree video which can be watched in real time on smart phones. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Allie Play (L), Home (C) and Go by IC Real Tech are displayed. The dual-lens cameras can display 720-degremore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
The Allie Play (L), Home (C) and Go by IC Real Tech are displayed. The dual-lens cameras can display 720-degree video which can be watched in real time on smart phones. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
22 / 28
An internet-enabled Dacor Discovery gas range and electric oven is pictured. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An internet-enabled Dacor Discovery gas range and electric oven is pictured. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
An internet-enabled Dacor Discovery gas range and electric oven is pictured. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
23 / 28
A Tagg pet tracker is shown at an Alarm.com booth. A new partnership between the companies incorporates pet tracking features with the home automation functions of Alarm.com Apps. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Tagg pet tracker is shown at an Alarm.com booth. A new partnership between the companies incorporates pet trmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A Tagg pet tracker is shown at an Alarm.com booth. A new partnership between the companies incorporates pet tracking features with the home automation functions of Alarm.com Apps. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
24 / 28
An eGeeTouch smart luggage lock is displayed. The TSA-approved locks can be unlocked with pre-paired NFC tag (shown) or by using an App on an Android smart phone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An eGeeTouch smart luggage lock is displayed. The TSA-approved locks can be unlocked with pre-paired NFC tag (more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
An eGeeTouch smart luggage lock is displayed. The TSA-approved locks can be unlocked with pre-paired NFC tag (shown) or by using an App on an Android smart phone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
25 / 28
The FitLinxx AmpStrip wearable heartrate monitor is displayed. The AmpStrip is designed to be comfortable enough to be worn 24/7 for constant monitoring. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The FitLinxx AmpStrip wearable heartrate monitor is displayed. The AmpStrip is designed to be comfortable enoumore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
The FitLinxx AmpStrip wearable heartrate monitor is displayed. The AmpStrip is designed to be comfortable enough to be worn 24/7 for constant monitoring. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
26 / 28
The hereO GPS watch for children and its accompanying mapping app are displayed. According to the company, the hereO watch is the smallest GPS-tracking device available, engineered to fit a child's wrist. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The hereO GPS watch for children and its accompanying mapping app are displayed. According to the company, themore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
The hereO GPS watch for children and its accompanying mapping app are displayed. According to the company, the hereO watch is the smallest GPS-tracking device available, engineered to fit a child's wrist. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
27 / 28
Takuma Iwasa (R) of Cerevo Inc. demonstrates the Xon Snow-1 snowboard analyzing system. The Xon uses special bindings and a smartphone app to analyze a snowboarder's technique. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Takuma Iwasa (R) of Cerevo Inc. demonstrates the Xon Snow-1 snowboard analyzing system. The Xon uses special bmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Takuma Iwasa (R) of Cerevo Inc. demonstrates the Xon Snow-1 snowboard analyzing system. The Xon uses special bindings and a smartphone app to analyze a snowboarder's technique. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
City of ice

City of ice

下一个

City of ice

City of ice

The frozen sculptures of China's annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.

2015年 1月 5日
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

Among U.S. troops at forward operating base Gamberi in Laghman province.

2014年 12月 31日
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.

2014年 12月 27日
Christmas in Islamabad

Christmas in Islamabad

Christmas scenes from a Christian slum in Afghanistan.

2014年 12月 25日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐