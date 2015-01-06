Best of CES
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car. Germany's Daimler AG wants to reset consumers'more
Exhibitors wearing special glasses look at a 3D 4K video wall at the LG booth. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
John Herrington (L), senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America, and Tim Baxter, president of Samsunmore
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk holds a new Sony 4K Action Cam under his skateboard. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, holds a Sony 4K Action Cam. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics America Joe Stinziano unveils the new Samsung S'UHD smart TV amore
Roger Lynch, CEO of Sling TV, announces the new Sling Television streaming service by Dish. REUTERS/Rick Wilkimore
A Panasonic Lumix CM1 smartphone/camera hybrid with 4K video is displayed at a Panasonic news conference. REUTmore
A display shows Panasonic's virtual make-up mirror at a Panasonic news conference. The technology will allow umore
Parrot RNB 6 vehicle infotainment systems are displayed. The systems are expected to be available this year bumore
Michael Perry (R) flies a DJI Inspire 1 flying platform. The remote control quadcopter, with 4K video camera amore
Jim Doyle, president of Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Company, talks about Panasonic's Transparent Window Scrmore
A Kevo smart lock is demonstrated during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, more
A 3D food printer by XYZprinting Inc. is demonstrated during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show more
An InBody Band fitness bracelet is displayed. The band, which can monitor a variety of activities and measure more
A baby bottle with a GlGl bottle holder is displayed. The holder sends a variety of information to a parent's more
A Motix device monitors fingers and uses them as a mouse replacement. The device allows for mouse functions anmore
Internet-enable kettles and coffee makers by Smarter are displayed. The kettle and coffee maker can be controlmore
A Re-fuel rechargeable battery for GoPro Hero cameras is displayed. The battery gives 12 hours of power, a repmore
An Ecovent and sensor are displayed. The system, about $1,800 for a four-bedroom home, can automatically open more
Vanessa Hsu models SleepPhones by Acoustic Sheep. The wireless headphones are comfortable enough to wear in bemore
The Allie Play (L), Home (C) and Go by IC Real Tech are displayed. The dual-lens cameras can display 720-degremore
An internet-enabled Dacor Discovery gas range and electric oven is pictured. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Tagg pet tracker is shown at an Alarm.com booth. A new partnership between the companies incorporates pet trmore
An eGeeTouch smart luggage lock is displayed. The TSA-approved locks can be unlocked with pre-paired NFC tag (more
The FitLinxx AmpStrip wearable heartrate monitor is displayed. The AmpStrip is designed to be comfortable enoumore
The hereO GPS watch for children and its accompanying mapping app are displayed. According to the company, themore
Takuma Iwasa (R) of Cerevo Inc. demonstrates the Xon Snow-1 snowboard analyzing system. The Xon uses special bmore
