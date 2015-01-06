Celebrating the Epiphany
A man holds a cross after a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany day celebrations in the more
A bishop holds a cross after a water blessing ceremony on Epiphany Day at Faliro suburb near Athens, Greece, Jmore
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jamore
Pope Francis kisses the statue of baby Jesus as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vamore
Nikos Konstantopoulos holds a cross as an orthodox faithful kisses it, after a competition to retrieve it frommore
A girl from the shanty town settlement of El Gallinero reacts as she sits on the lap of one of the Three Wise more
Bulgarian men dance and sing in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphamore
A Greek Orthodox woman lights a candle during a ceremony to commemorate Epiphany in Istanbul, Turkey, January more
A bishop (not pictured) prepares to lower a cross in the sea during a water blessing ceremony on Epiphany Day more
Horse riders wave to the crowd during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 201more
Greek Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2015. REUTERmore
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to commemorate Epiphany Day at the Vltava River in more
A man guides geese during the traditional Epiphany parade in central Madrid, Spain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/more
Greek Orthodox faithful swim in the Golden Horn to reach a wooden crucifix in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 201more
A man dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, greets children during the traditional Epiphany parade imore
A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are more
Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day inmore
下一个
Space odyssey
Stunning images from the Hubble Telescope.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
City of ice
The frozen sculptures of China's annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.
Last days in Afghanistan
Among U.S. troops at forward operating base Gamberi in Laghman province.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.