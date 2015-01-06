版本:
中国
Space odyssey

A Hubble telescope photograph of the iconic Eagle Nebula's Pillars of Creation. By comparing 1995 and 2014 pictures, astronomers noticed a lengthening of a narrow jet-like feature that may have been ejected from a newly forming star. Over the intervening 19 years, this jet has stretched farther into space, across an additional 60 billion miles, at an estimated speed of about 450,000 miles per hour, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A Hubble telescope photograph of the iconic Eagle Nebula's Pillars of Creation. By comparing 1995 and 2014 pictures, astronomers noticed a lengthening of a narrow jet-like feature that may have been ejected from a newly forming star. Over the intervening 19 years, this jet has stretched farther into space, across an additional 60 billion miles, at an estimated speed of about 450,000 miles per hour, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble
The tempestuous stellar nursery called the Carina Nebula, located 7,500 light-years away from Earth in the southern constellation Carina. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2010年 4月 24日 星期六
The tempestuous stellar nursery called the Carina Nebula, located 7,500 light-years away from Earth in the southern constellation Carina. REUTERS/NASA
An aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebula flow. Adrift in Orion's stellar nursery and still in its formative years, variable star LL Orionis produces a wind more energetic than the wind from our own middle-aged Sun. REUTERS/NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team

Reuters / 2013年 2月 5日 星期二
An aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebula flow. Adrift in Orion's stellar nursery and still in its formative years, variable star LL Orionis produces a wind more energetic than the wind from our own middle-aged Sun. REUTERS/NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team
A view of gas pillars in the M16 Eagle Nebula. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2009年 5月 11日 星期一
A view of gas pillars in the M16 Eagle Nebula. REUTERS/NASA
A section of the Tarantula Nebula, located within the Large Magellanic Cloud. The LMC is a small nearby galaxy that orbits our galaxy, the Milky Way, and appears as a blurred blob in our skies. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble

Reuters / 2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A section of the Tarantula Nebula, located within the Large Magellanic Cloud. The LMC is a small nearby galaxy that orbits our galaxy, the Milky Way, and appears as a blurred blob in our skies. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble
A spiral galaxy known as NGC 1433, about 32 million light-years from Earth. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble/NASA

Reuters / 2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A spiral galaxy known as NGC 1433, about 32 million light-years from Earth. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble/NASA
The glowing remains of a dying, sun-like star - of the so-called 'ant nebula' - Menzel 3, or Mz3. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
The glowing remains of a dying, sun-like star - of the so-called 'ant nebula' - Menzel 3, or Mz3. REUTERS/NASA
Star cluster NGC 2060, a loose collection of stars in 30 Doradus, located in the heart of the Tarantula Nebula 170,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small, satellite galaxy of our Milky Way. REUTERS/NASA/European Southern Observatory/Space Telescope Science Institute/Hubble Space Telescope

Reuters / 2012年 4月 21日 星期六
Star cluster NGC 2060, a loose collection of stars in 30 Doradus, located in the heart of the Tarantula Nebula 170,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small, satellite galaxy of our Milky Way. REUTERS/NASA/European Southern Observatory/Space Telescope Science Institute/Hubble Space Telescope
A view of the Whirlpool Galaxy's curving arms where newborn stars reside and its yellowish central core that serves as home for older stars. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
A view of the Whirlpool Galaxy's curving arms where newborn stars reside and its yellowish central core that serves as home for older stars. REUTERS/NASA
Star V838 Monocerotis's - V838 Mon - light echo, which is about six light years in diameter. REUTERS/ NASA, ESA, H. E. Bond (STScI)

Reuters / 2011年 12月 4日 星期日
Star V838 Monocerotis's - V838 Mon - light echo, which is about six light years in diameter. REUTERS/ NASA, ESA, H. E. Bond (STScI)
One of the largest mosaics ever assembled from Hubble photos shows several million young stars vying for attention amid a raucous stellar breeding ground in 30 Doradus, a star-forming complex located in the heart of the Tarantula nebula. REUTERS/NASA/ESA

Reuters / 2012年 4月 18日 星期三
One of the largest mosaics ever assembled from Hubble photos shows several million young stars vying for attention amid a raucous stellar breeding ground in 30 Doradus, a star-forming complex located in the heart of the Tarantula nebula. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
An image of a small region within a hotbed of star formation M17, also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, located about 5,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/J. Hester

Reuters / 2009年 5月 23日 星期六
An image of a small region within a hotbed of star formation M17, also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, located about 5,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/J. Hester
U Camelopardalis, or U Cam for short, a star nearing the end of its life located in the constellation of Camelopardalis, near the North Celestial Pole. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble, NASA and H. Olofsson

Reuters / 2012年 7月 8日 星期日
U Camelopardalis, or U Cam for short, a star nearing the end of its life located in the constellation of Camelopardalis, near the North Celestial Pole. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble, NASA and H. Olofsson
A panchromatic vision, stretching from ultraviolet through near-infrared wavelengths, revealing the vibrant glow of young, blue star clusters and a glimpse into regions normally obscured by dust. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage

Reuters / 2011年 6月 17日 星期五
A panchromatic vision, stretching from ultraviolet through near-infrared wavelengths, revealing the vibrant glow of young, blue star clusters and a glimpse into regions normally obscured by dust. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage
An image of the Eagle Nebula reveals a tall, dense tower of gas being sculpted by ultraviolet light from a group of massive, hot stars. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2009年 5月 26日 星期二
An image of the Eagle Nebula reveals a tall, dense tower of gas being sculpted by ultraviolet light from a group of massive, hot stars. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A pair of gravitationally interacting galaxies called Arp 147. The left-most galaxy is relatively undisturbed apart from a smooth ring of starlight. It appears nearly on edge to our line of sight. The right- most galaxy, resembling a 'zero,' exhibits a clumpy, blue ring of intense star formation. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2008年 11月 14日 星期五
A pair of gravitationally interacting galaxies called Arp 147. The left-most galaxy is relatively undisturbed apart from a smooth ring of starlight. It appears nearly on edge to our line of sight. The right- most galaxy, resembling a 'zero,' exhibits a clumpy, blue ring of intense star formation. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
An image of the Antennae galaxies, as the two galaxies smash together, during which time billions of stars are born, mostly in groups and clusters. The brightest and most compact of these are called super star clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA/Hubble/B. Whitmore/Space Telescope Science Institute

Reuters / 2006年 10月 18日 星期三
An image of the Antennae galaxies, as the two galaxies smash together, during which time billions of stars are born, mostly in groups and clusters. The brightest and most compact of these are called super star clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA/Hubble/B. Whitmore/Space Telescope Science Institute
An image of the Pencil Nebula shows remnants from a star that exploded thousands of years ago. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
An image of the Pencil Nebula shows remnants from a star that exploded thousands of years ago. REUTERS/NASA
Supernova remnant 0509-67.5, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small galaxy about 170,000 light-years from Earth. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, CXC, SAO, Hubble Heritage Team

Reuters / 2012年 1月 12日 星期四
Supernova remnant 0509-67.5, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small galaxy about 170,000 light-years from Earth. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, CXC, SAO, Hubble Heritage Team
An image of the Bug Nebula shows impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling outflows. A dark, dusty torus surrounds the inner nebula (seen at the upper right). At the heart of the turmoil is one of the hottest stars known. REUTERS/HO/ESA/NASA/Albert Zijlstra

Reuters / 2009年 5月 24日 星期日
An image of the Bug Nebula shows impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling outflows. A dark, dusty torus surrounds the inner nebula (seen at the upper right). At the heart of the turmoil is one of the hottest stars known. REUTERS/HO/ESA/NASA/Albert Zijlstra
The 'Black Eye' galaxy, so named because an ancient cosmic smashup produced a dark ring and a roiling, conflicted interior. What looks like a black eye in the image is actually a dark band of dust that stands out vividly in front of the galaxy's bright nucleus. REUTERS/NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team

Reuters / 2009年 5月 24日 星期日
The 'Black Eye' galaxy, so named because an ancient cosmic smashup produced a dark ring and a roiling, conflicted interior. What looks like a black eye in the image is actually a dark band of dust that stands out vividly in front of the galaxy's bright nucleus. REUTERS/NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team
An image of a nebula about 170,000 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team

Reuters / 2008年 8月 14日 星期四
An image of a nebula about 170,000 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team
An image shows a giant star-forming nebula with massive young stellar clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage/Handout

Reuters / 2007年 10月 3日 星期三
An image shows a giant star-forming nebula with massive young stellar clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage/Handout
A pair of interacting galaxies consisting of NGC 5754, the large spiral on the right, and NGC 5752, the smaller companion in the bottom left. NGC 5754's internal structure has hardly been disturbed by the interaction. The outer structure does exhibit tidal features, as does the symmetry of the inner spiral pattern and the kinked arms just beyond its inner ring. In contrast, NGC 5752 has undergone a starburst episode, with a rich population of massive and luminous star clusters clumping around the core and intertwined with intricate dust lanes. The contrasting reactions of the two galaxies to their interaction are due to their differing masses and sizes. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team/ESA/Hubble Collaboration/W. Keel/University of Alabama

Reuters / 2008年 4月 24日 星期四
A pair of interacting galaxies consisting of NGC 5754, the large spiral on the right, and NGC 5752, the smaller companion in the bottom left. NGC 5754's internal structure has hardly been disturbed by the interaction. The outer structure does exhibit tidal features, as does the symmetry of the inner spiral pattern and the kinked arms just beyond its inner ring. In contrast, NGC 5752 has undergone a starburst episode, with a rich population of massive and luminous star clusters clumping around the core and intertwined with intricate dust lanes. The contrasting reactions of the two galaxies to their interaction are due to their differing masses and sizes. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team/ESA/Hubble Collaboration/W. Keel/University of Alabama
An image of the Orion nebula shows four monstrously massive stars at the center of the cloud. REUTERS/ NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Megeath/University of Toledo/M. Robberto/STScI

Reuters / 2006年 11月 8日 星期三
An image of the Orion nebula shows four monstrously massive stars at the center of the cloud. REUTERS/ NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Megeath/University of Toledo/M. Robberto/STScI
A massive star known as Eta Carinae in our Milky Way galaxy that experts believe might explode in a supernova in the astronomically near future. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2007年 6月 14日 星期四
A massive star known as Eta Carinae in our Milky Way galaxy that experts believe might explode in a supernova in the astronomically near future. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
An image of Jupiter shows the planet's trademark belts and zones of high- and low-pressure regions in crisp detail. Circular convection cells can be seen at high northern and southern latitudes. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team

Reuters / 2007年 3月 2日 星期五
An image of Jupiter shows the planet's trademark belts and zones of high- and low-pressure regions in crisp detail. Circular convection cells can be seen at high northern and southern latitudes. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team
The staggering aftermath of an encounter between two galaxies, resulting in a ring-shaped galaxy and a long-tailed companion. The collision between the two parent galaxies produced a shockwave effect that first drew matter into the center and then caused it to propagate outwards in a ring. REUTERS/NASA/ESA

Reuters / 2008年 4月 25日 星期五
The staggering aftermath of an encounter between two galaxies, resulting in a ring-shaped galaxy and a long-tailed companion. The collision between the two parent galaxies produced a shockwave effect that first drew matter into the center and then caused it to propagate outwards in a ring. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
A view of AM 1316-241, made up of two interacting galaxies - a spiral galaxy in front of an elliptical galaxy. The starlight from the background galaxy is partially obscured by the bands and filaments of dust associated with the foreground spiral galaxy. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team/ESA/Hubble Collaboration/W. Keel/University of Alabama

Reuters / 2008年 4月 24日 星期四
A view of AM 1316-241, made up of two interacting galaxies - a spiral galaxy in front of an elliptical galaxy. The starlight from the background galaxy is partially obscured by the bands and filaments of dust associated with the foreground spiral galaxy. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team/ESA/Hubble Collaboration/W. Keel/University of Alabama
A view of Mars made from a series of exposures taken over a fify-two minute period. REUTERS/J. Bell/Cornell U/and M. Wolff

Reuters / 2009年 5月 24日 星期日
A view of Mars made from a series of exposures taken over a fify-two minute period. REUTERS/J. Bell/Cornell U/and M. Wolff
An image of a type 2 Seyfert galaxy that lies 13 million light-years away in the southern constellation Circinus. The galaxy has a compact center and is believed to contain a massive black hole. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2009年 5月 21日 星期四
An image of a type 2 Seyfert galaxy that lies 13 million light-years away in the southern constellation Circinus. The galaxy has a compact center and is believed to contain a massive black hole. REUTERS/NASA
An image of galaxy NGC 1512 showing a monster area - 2,400 light-years across - filled with clusters of infant stars. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2009年 5月 21日 星期四
An image of galaxy NGC 1512 showing a monster area - 2,400 light-years across - filled with clusters of infant stars. REUTERS/NASA
The Hubble telescope took a close-up look at this heavenly icon, revealing the cloud's intricate structure. This detailed view of the horse's head was released April 24, 2001 to celebrate the orbiting observatory's eleventh anniversary. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
The Hubble telescope took a close-up look at this heavenly icon, revealing the cloud's intricate structure. This detailed view of the horse's head was released April 24, 2001 to celebrate the orbiting observatory's eleventh anniversary. REUTERS/Handout
A new view of the Eagle Nebula, one of the two largest and sharpest images Hubble Space Telescope has ever taken. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2006年 2月 12日 星期日
A new view of the Eagle Nebula, one of the two largest and sharpest images Hubble Space Telescope has ever taken. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The Bug Nebula showing impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling outflows. At the heart of the turmoil is one of the hottest stars known. Despite a sizzling temperature of at least 250,000 degrees C, the star itself has never been seen, as it is hidden by the blanket of dust and shines most brightly in the ultraviolet, making it hard to observe. REUTERS/HO/ESA/NASA and Albert Zijlstra

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
The Bug Nebula showing impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling outflows. At the heart of the turmoil is one of the hottest stars known. Despite a sizzling temperature of at least 250,000 degrees C, the star itself has never been seen, as it is hidden by the blanket of dust and shines most brightly in the ultraviolet, making it hard to observe. REUTERS/HO/ESA/NASA and Albert Zijlstra
Image taken from Hubble space telescope shows a crater on an object called 8405 Asbolus, a 48 mile-wide chuck of ice and dust that lies between Saturn and Uranus. Astronomers using the telescope found what looks like a fresh water crater less than 10 million years old, exposing underlying ice that is apparently unlike any yet seen. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Image taken from Hubble space telescope shows a crater on an object called 8405 Asbolus, a 48 mile-wide chuck of ice and dust that lies between Saturn and Uranus. Astronomers using the telescope found what looks like a fresh water crater less than 10 million years old, exposing underlying ice that is apparently unlike any yet seen. REUTERS/Handout
Resembling a swirling witch's cauldron of glowing vapors, the black hole-powered core of a nearby active galaxy, 13 million light-years away in the southern constellation Circinus. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Resembling a swirling witch's cauldron of glowing vapors, the black hole-powered core of a nearby active galaxy, 13 million light-years away in the southern constellation Circinus. REUTERS/Handout
A bizarre comet-like X-pattern of filamentary structures circling about 90 million miles from Earth. It is believed the object was created by the collision of two asteroids. REUTERS/NASA/ESA

Reuters / 2010年 2月 3日 星期三
A bizarre comet-like X-pattern of filamentary structures circling about 90 million miles from Earth. It is believed the object was created by the collision of two asteroids. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
The first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star. Estimated to be no more than three times Jupiter's mass the planet, called Fomalhaut b, orbits the bright southern star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA/ESA

Reuters / 2008年 11月 14日 星期五
The first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star. Estimated to be no more than three times Jupiter's mass the planet, called Fomalhaut b, orbits the bright southern star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
A large rare population of hot, bright stars inside the hub of the neighboring Andromeda galaxy. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2012年 1月 12日 星期四
A large rare population of hot, bright stars inside the hub of the neighboring Andromeda galaxy. REUTERS/NASA
An image of a ghostly ring of dark matter in a galaxy cluster designated Cl 0024 17. Astronomers call the ring one of the strongest pieces of evidence to date for the existence of dark matter and suggest the ring was produced from a collision between two gigantic clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, M.J. Jee and H. Ford/Johns Hopkins University/Handout

Reuters / 2007年 5月 16日 星期三
An image of a ghostly ring of dark matter in a galaxy cluster designated Cl 0024 17. Astronomers call the ring one of the strongest pieces of evidence to date for the existence of dark matter and suggest the ring was produced from a collision between two gigantic clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, M.J. Jee and H. Ford/Johns Hopkins University/Handout
A coil-shaped Helix Nebula showing a fine web of filamentary 'bicycle-spoke' features embedded in the colorful red and blue ring of gas. At 650 light-years away, the Helix is one of the nearest planetary nebulae to Earth. A planetary nebula is the glowing gas around a dying, Sun-like star. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2009年 5月 23日 星期六
A coil-shaped Helix Nebula showing a fine web of filamentary 'bicycle-spoke' features embedded in the colorful red and blue ring of gas. At 650 light-years away, the Helix is one of the nearest planetary nebulae to Earth. A planetary nebula is the glowing gas around a dying, Sun-like star. REUTERS/NASA
A small region within M17, a hotbed of star formation also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, located about 5,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. REUTERS/NASA, ESA and J. Hester

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
A small region within M17, a hotbed of star formation also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, located about 5,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. REUTERS/NASA, ESA and J. Hester
