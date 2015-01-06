Nepal's women-only buses
A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital more
Passengers hold on to a bar while travelling in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesmore
Suraj Shrestha (C), the conductor of a women-only bus, collects the bus fare from a passenger in Kathmandu, Jamore
Women ride a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Suraj Shrestha, the conductor of a women-only bus, stands at the bus door as he waits for women passengers at more
A passenger holds a placard that reads "women-only bus service" as she travels in a women-only bus in Kathmandmore
A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Seats Reserved for Women is written in Nepali inside a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nmore
Passengers travel in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Janak Shrestha, the driver of a women-only bus, smiles as he speaks with a passenger (unseen) in Kathmandu, Jamore
