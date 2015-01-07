Blizzard hits Mideast
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekamore
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is semore
A Palestinian pushes a stuck car on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near more
Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTEmore
Syrian refugee children stand inside a tent at a refugee camp during snow fall in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, more
A snow plow is seen on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bankmore
A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bemore
A Palestinian man covers his head with a cardboard box as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the Westmore
A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa more
A man pulls a heater along a street during snow fall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Dmore
Residents enjoy snow near the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus and Jupiter at the historical ruins of Baamore
A man walks with a dog as snow falls on a street in Jerusalem, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Jamore
Palestinians walk on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERSmore
A man walks on a street in Jerusalem during snow fall, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Snow covers the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha
A Palestinian man covers his head with a bag as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank citymore
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents during snowfall outside tents at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, imore
A driver makes his way through the snow in Bwarej village in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamemore
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Jamore
