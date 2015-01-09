Hunting with Myanmar's Naga
A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek betweemore
Children play between houses in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest more
A boy leaves a house decorated with animal skulls at Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administermore
A man who claims to be 100 years old wears a hat adorned with wild boar tusks in Donhe township in the Naga Semore
A Naga man wraps himself and a baby in a blanket to stay warm in the early morning at Yansi village, Donhe towmore
Hunters start their expedition to hunt for for deer and wild boar, to provide food for a Christmas celebrationmore
Men from the village of Upper Harwar join more than 50 other residents on a hunting expedition for deer and wimore
A naked Naga man looks for fish after exploding dynamite in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township in the Nagmore
A Naga man manoeuvres a raft made of bamboo as he looks for fish stunned by dynamite which fishermen threw in more
A Naga man collects fish after they were stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek, between Donhe more
Naga men warm themselves by a fire after collecting fish in an icy creek near their hunting base camp in a opimore
Naga men walk through a creek during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administemore
Naga men prepare dinner at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe more
Naga men cook raw opium as they prepare it for smoking at a hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting tmore
A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting tmore
Men smoke opium from traditional pipes made out of bamboo at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a humore
Naga men sit around a fire waiting for hunters to return with game to their camp between Donhe and Lahe townshmore
Naw Ka Kay cries near the body of her father Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Smore
Relatives gather near the body of Con Par who died in Yansi village in Donhe township in the Naga Self-Adminismore
A Naga boy looks at himself in a mirror as he gets a hair cut in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Selmore
A Naga woman weaves using a traditional method in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered more
Naga boys climb a tree to collect cherry blossom in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administeremore
A Naga boy wraps himself in longyi to stay warm in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administeredmore
Boys play with a ball at sunset in Yansi village, Donhe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwemore
