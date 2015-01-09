Blizzard hits Mideast
A man shovels snow in front of his home during a snowstorm in Amman January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian plays in the snow following a snowstorm at a park in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awmore
A boy plays with a dog on a snow covered abandoned vehicle at the border town of Kafr Shuba, south Lebanon Janmore
Boys build a snowman during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, Jamore
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekamore
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is semore
A Palestinian pushes a stuck car on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near more
Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTEmore
A snow plow is seen on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bankmore
A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bemore
A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa more
A hairdresser uses a knife to carve a snow sculpture in front of his shop in Basour village, east of Beirut, Lmore
A man pulls a heater along a street during snow fall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Dmore
Residents enjoy snow near the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus and Jupiter at the historical ruins of Baamore
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Jamore
Palestinians walk on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERSmore
Children play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian man covers his head with a bag as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank citymore
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents during snowfall outside tents at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, imore
A driver makes his way through the snow in Bwarej village in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamemore
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Jamore
Palestinians play during a snowstorm in the West Bank city of Hebron January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awamore
People play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees make a snowman after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafmore
An Israeli youth uses a kite to snowboard on a snow covered field in the occupied Golan Heights January 8, 201more
Blizzard hits Mideast
