Church for the deaf
A choir performs a hymn in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service fmore
Monsignor Patrick Cahill leads a mass in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Chrismore
Congregants respond in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmasmore
Congregants respond in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmasmore
A choir performs a hymn in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service fmore
Congregants respond in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmasmore
Congregants respond in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmasmore
An altar boy speaks in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan before a Christmas service for imore
Margaret Shea (R) speaks in sign language to other congregants at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan beforemore
A Catholic nun responds in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Chrismore
Congregants respond in sign language during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmasmore
A choir performs a hymn in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas service fmore
Congregants receive communion during a mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Christmas servicmore
An altar boy holds a cross before leading a procession into the St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during amore
Monsignor Patrick Cahill leads a mass in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Chrismore
Monsignor Patrick Cahill leads a mass in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Chrismore
Monsignor Patrick Cahill leads a mass in sign language at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Manhattan during a Chrismore
