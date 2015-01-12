No Pants subway ride
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Berlin January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People look at a participant taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Camore
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Berlin January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People, taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride, play with hula hoops in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Cmore
A participant takes part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway train during the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague January 11, 201more
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Berlin January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People take photos of a participant taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUmore
A man looks at a participant taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Camore
Passengers without pants sit inside a subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Bucharest January 11, 20more
A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City January 11more
A woman turns away as passengers without pants ride a subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Bucharesmore
Participants walk as they take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo more
A man, wearing a bear costume, knits as he takes part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 201more
A woman looks at a participant in the No Pants Subway Ride on the Q subway from Times Square in Manhattan Janumore
Participants take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Passengers without pants wait for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City January 11, more
Two women talk while participating the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by the Emerald City Improv grmore
People without pants arrive at a rail station during the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by the Emermore
Luke Walker of Seattle poses for photos during the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by the Emerald Cimore
Passengers with and without pants travel inside a subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Bucharest Jamore
A pregnant woman takes part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant shows off his underwear flask pocket during the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by themore
Participants take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in the Manhattan borough of New York January 11, 2015. REUTmore
A pair of lovers without pants kiss as they wait for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexicmore
A participant adjusts her underwear during the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organized by the Emerald City Imore
Transit security (L) checks riders' fares as people participate in the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride organizmore
A passenger not wearing pants waits for a subway train during the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague January 11, 2more
A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride sits in the Q subway from Times Square, as other passengers talk in more
A participant taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride stands near an advertisement in Manhattan January 11, 20more
Participants take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
下一个
Church for the deaf
Manhattan's St. Elizabeth is the only Roman Catholic parish dedicated to serving a deaf congregation.
Long lines in Venezuela
Lines are swelling at Venezuelan supermarkets, with some shoppers showing up before dawn as a slowdown in deliveries sharpens the nation's nagging product...
A week in Paris
Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.
Blizzard hits Mideast
A storm hits the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.