Syria's refugees in the cold
Boys build a snowman during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya, in the southern countryside of Idlib January 7,more
Displaced Syrians warm themselves around a fire inside a tent during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya in the more
A Syrian refugee girl carries a basin of toys she picked up from the debris of dismantled makeshift shelters omore
Water puddles surround tents where displaced Syrians are taking shelter during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawimore
A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bemore
A Syrian refugee stands near her tent which was leveled after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in more
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beimore
Birds fly over Atma refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in Northern Idlib countryside January 11, 20more
A man carries bags of vegetables as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus Januarymore
Internally displaced children play with snow inside Atma refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border in nortmore
Internally displaced girls look out from their tent inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish bmore
Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus Janumore
A girl carries a snowball while playing in Aleppo January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekamore
A boy plays with a dog on a snow-covered abandoned vehicle at the border town of Kafr Shuba, south Lebanon Janmore
Residents play with snow in Aleppo January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Syrian refugee boys carry wood to be used for heating at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias in the Bekaa vallmore
An internally displaced boy looks through a truck window during a snow storm inside Al-Karameh refugee camp bemore
A man buys fuel for heating in the Idlib countryside January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
Residents walk amidst snow in the Idlib countryside January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
A Syrian refugee girl sits with her brother at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias in the Bekaa valley Januarymore
A Syrian refugee woman holds the hand of a boy as she walks after receiving clothes at a makeshift settlement more
A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa more
An internally displaced woman carries a baby inside Al-Karameh refugee camp beside the Syrian-Turkish border imore
A refugee from the minority Yazidi sect wraps himself with a blanket as he stands on a muddy path during wintrmore
下一个
Rage over missing students
Vigils and protests continue over last year's kidnapping and apparent killing of 43 student-teachers in Mexico.
Pope Francis visits Asia
Pope Francis tours Sri Lanka and the Philippines on a week-long tour.
Detroit Auto Show
The latest models at the North American International Auto Show.
Funeral for Jewish attack victims
Four French Jews killed in the attack on a Paris supermarket are buried in Jerusalem.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.