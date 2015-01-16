The hottest year ever
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, Septmore
The carcass of a cow is pictured in the town of Floresta, in Pernambuco State, Brazil, January 29, 2014. REUTmore
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountamore
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground more
A worker of SABESP, a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state, that provides water and sewage services to resimore
The Talega Fire burns at Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sgt. Derrick K. Irions
Children play in a fountain during a hot and sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 31, 2014. REUmore
A police officer mans a roadblock as smoke billows from a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds in Rancho more
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near to Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Children look at the carcass of a cow which died due to drought at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre,more
A man walks through the dried-up bed of a reservoir in Sanyuan county, Shaanxi province, July 30, 2014. REUTEmore
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. Picture takmore
A tourist holds an umbrella to protect from the sun as she walks in front of the Erechtheion temple on the Acrmore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
Fire-fighters work to extinguish wildfires near the Sobradinho neighborhood in Brasilia, September 12, 2014. more
A boat sits on the nearly dry lake bed behind the Nazare Paulista dam, part of the Cantareira water system thamore
A young girl runs through a sprinkler at a playground in Brooklyn, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fmore
A worker of SABESP, a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state, that provides water and sewage services to resimore
Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
An aerial view of small dams containing water are seen in dry paddocks located north-west of the city of Melbomore
Peasants try to lift a horse dying from hunger at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre town, Nicaragua, more
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a more
A man walks in Barra da Tijuca beach during the sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardomore
The hand of a man is seen in front of the cracked ground of Jaguary dam during a long drought period that hit more
An orangutan holds a paper bag over its head under the hot sun at the National Zoo in Washington, September 4,more
