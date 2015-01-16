版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 17日 星期六 04:48 BJT

The hottest year ever

Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. Last year was Earth's hottest on record. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, Septmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. Last year was Earth's hottest on record. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
1 / 26
The carcass of a cow is pictured in the town of Floresta, in Pernambuco State, Brazil, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The carcass of a cow is pictured in the town of Floresta, in Pernambuco State, Brazil, January 29, 2014. REUTmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 1日 星期六
The carcass of a cow is pictured in the town of Floresta, in Pernambuco State, Brazil, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 26
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountain from El Collado mountain pass, near the town of Competa, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountamore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountain from El Collado mountain pass, near the town of Competa, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
3 / 26
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
4 / 26
A worker of SABESP, a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state, that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas stands next to water markers at Jaguary dam in Braganca Paulista, Brazil, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A worker of SABESP, a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state, that provides water and sewage services to resimore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 1日 星期六
A worker of SABESP, a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state, that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas stands next to water markers at Jaguary dam in Braganca Paulista, Brazil, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 26
The Talega Fire burns at Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sgt. Derrick K. Irions

The Talega Fire burns at Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sgt. Derrick K. Irions

Reuters / 2014年 5月 17日 星期六
The Talega Fire burns at Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sgt. Derrick K. Irions
Close
6 / 26
Children play in a fountain during a hot and sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Children play in a fountain during a hot and sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 31, 2014. REUmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Children play in a fountain during a hot and sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 26
A police officer mans a roadblock as smoke billows from a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

A police officer mans a roadblock as smoke billows from a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds in Rancho more

Reuters / 2014年 5月 1日 星期四
A police officer mans a roadblock as smoke billows from a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
8 / 26
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near to Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near to Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2014年 7月 20日 星期日
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near to Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
9 / 26
Children look at the carcass of a cow which died due to drought at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre, Nicaragua, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Children look at the carcass of a cow which died due to drought at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre,more

Reuters / 2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Children look at the carcass of a cow which died due to drought at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre, Nicaragua, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
10 / 26
A man walks through the dried-up bed of a reservoir in Sanyuan county, Shaanxi province, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks through the dried-up bed of a reservoir in Sanyuan county, Shaanxi province, July 30, 2014. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A man walks through the dried-up bed of a reservoir in Sanyuan county, Shaanxi province, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 26
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. Picture takmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
12 / 26
A tourist holds an umbrella to protect from the sun as she walks in front of the Erechtheion temple on the Acropolis Hill in Athens, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A tourist holds an umbrella to protect from the sun as she walks in front of the Erechtheion temple on the Acrmore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 26日 星期四
A tourist holds an umbrella to protect from the sun as she walks in front of the Erechtheion temple on the Acropolis Hill in Athens, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 26
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
14 / 26
Fire-fighters work to extinguish wildfires near the Sobradinho neighborhood in Brasilia, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Fire-fighters work to extinguish wildfires near the Sobradinho neighborhood in Brasilia, September 12, 2014. more

Reuters / 2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Fire-fighters work to extinguish wildfires near the Sobradinho neighborhood in Brasilia, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
15 / 26
A boat sits on the nearly dry lake bed behind the Nazare Paulista dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, in Nazare Paulista, Brazil, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A boat sits on the nearly dry lake bed behind the Nazare Paulista dam, part of the Cantareira water system thamore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 26日 星期五
A boat sits on the nearly dry lake bed behind the Nazare Paulista dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, in Nazare Paulista, Brazil, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
16 / 26
A young girl runs through a sprinkler at a playground in Brooklyn, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A young girl runs through a sprinkler at a playground in Brooklyn, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A young girl runs through a sprinkler at a playground in Brooklyn, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 26
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. . REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. . REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 26
A worker of SABESP, a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state, that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas walks through a dry Jaguary dam as a result of a long drought period that hit the state of Sao Paulo in Braganca Paulista, Brazil, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A worker of SABESP, a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state, that provides water and sewage services to resimore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 1日 星期六
A worker of SABESP, a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state, that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas walks through a dry Jaguary dam as a result of a long drought period that hit the state of Sao Paulo in Braganca Paulista, Brazil, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
19 / 26
Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Reuters / 2014年 5月 15日 星期四
Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Close
20 / 26
An aerial view of small dams containing water are seen in dry paddocks located north-west of the city of Melbourne, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

An aerial view of small dams containing water are seen in dry paddocks located north-west of the city of Melbomore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 27日 星期一
An aerial view of small dams containing water are seen in dry paddocks located north-west of the city of Melbourne, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 26
Peasants try to lift a horse dying from hunger at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre town, Nicaragua, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Peasants try to lift a horse dying from hunger at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre town, Nicaragua, more

Reuters / 2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Peasants try to lift a horse dying from hunger at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre town, Nicaragua, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
22 / 26
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
23 / 26
A man walks in Barra da Tijuca beach during the sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man walks in Barra da Tijuca beach during the sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardomore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 1日 星期六
A man walks in Barra da Tijuca beach during the sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
24 / 26
The hand of a man is seen in front of the cracked ground of Jaguary dam during a long drought period that hit the state of Sao Paulo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The hand of a man is seen in front of the cracked ground of Jaguary dam during a long drought period that hit more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 1日 星期六
The hand of a man is seen in front of the cracked ground of Jaguary dam during a long drought period that hit the state of Sao Paulo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
25 / 26
An orangutan holds a paper bag over its head under the hot sun at the National Zoo in Washington, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

An orangutan holds a paper bag over its head under the hot sun at the National Zoo in Washington, September 4,more

Reuters / 2014年 9月 5日 星期五
An orangutan holds a paper bag over its head under the hot sun at the National Zoo in Washington, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Deadly Belgium police raid

Deadly Belgium police raid

下一个

Deadly Belgium police raid

Deadly Belgium police raid

Belgian police conduct raids on an Islamist group prosecutors said was about to launch attacks.

2015年 1月 16日
Deadly Belgium police raid

Deadly Belgium police raid

Belgium police conduct dozens of raids on an Islamist group that federal prosecutors said was about to launch "terrorist attacks on a grand scale".

2015年 1月 16日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 16日
Clash in Ciudad Juarez

Clash in Ciudad Juarez

Protests for missing women and students erupt in the border town as Mexico's president visits.

2015年 1月 16日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐