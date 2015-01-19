Icy dip for Epiphany
A man immerses himself in an ice hole in the Sea of Japan, at a temperature of about minus 7 Celsius, during cmore
Men scramble to retrieve a wooded cross thrown into a river during traditional Epiphany day celebrations in Ramore
Men jump into Danube River in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Belgrade January 19, 2015. more
People take a dip in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garamore
A man and his daughter immerse themselves in an ice hole in the Chulym river, with the air temperature at aboumore
Mirko Kovacevic, 28, raises the cross he retrieved from the Ribnica river during Epiphany Day celebrations in more
A man crosses himself as he dips into the icy waters of a lake as part of celebrations for Epiphany, near the more
A man jumps to immerse himself in icy waters during celebrations for Orthodox Epiphany in Donetsk, eastern Ukrmore
A priest takes part in a religious ceremony as people take a dip in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebratiomore
A man immerses himself in an ice hole in the Moskva river during celebrations for the Russian Orthodox Epiphanmore
Believers swim in the Ribnica river in an attempt to grab a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Pmore
An Orthodox priest immerses a cross in the Bolshaya Almatinka river to bless its water during an Epiphany ceremore
A man swims in the icy waters of a lake in Minsk, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman takes a dip in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Gamore
People wait in a queue to dip into the icy waters of a lake in Minsk, Belarus, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vasimore
A man immerses himself in the icy waters of the Volga river during celebrations for Russian Orthodox Epiphany more
Men get out of Danube River after an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Belgrade, January 19, 2more
A man holds a cross he retrieved from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzemore
Men swim to try retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Prijedor, January 19, 2015more
A man swims as a woman dips into the icy waters of a lake in Minsk, Belarus, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily more
