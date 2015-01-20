Swasthani Brata Katha festival
Devotees take a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navmore
A devotee dries her hair after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu Januamore
A Hindu holy man holds the holy Swasthani Brata Katha as he recites verses from the book at the bank of River more
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu Januarmore
A devotee covers her face after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu Janumore
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu Januarmore
A devotee offers prayers in the early morning during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 2more
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu Januarmore
A devotee arrives to offer prayer during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUmore
A woman carrying her child walks along the premises of Pashupatinath temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha fmore
Hindu women sit around fires as they keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the first day ofmore
The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saalimore
A devotee takes a holy bath in the River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival inmore
Devotees return after taking a holy bath at the Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festmore
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Kamore
下一个
Camel wrestling
Hundreds of wrestling camels compete in an annual event watched by thousands in Turkey.
Icy dip for Epiphany
Orthodox believers mark Epiphany by immersing themselves in water.
Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen
Images from the battle against Al Qaeda in Yemen.
Starlings in the sky
The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.