The road to K-pop stardom

Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014.

Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014.
Kim Si-yoon puts on her makeup as she arrives with her mother to take part in a dance class late at night at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul December 16, 2014. Nine-year-old Kim has no time to throw tantrums. She wakes up at 7:30a.m. for school, followed by hours of voice training, dance lessons and cram school before crashing into bed at midnight.

Kim Si-yoon puts on her makeup as she arrives with her mother to take part in a dance class late at night at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul December 16, 2014. Nine-year-old Kim has no time to throw tantrums. She wakes up at 7:30a.m. for school, followed by hours of voice training, dance lessons and cram school before crashing into bed at midnight.
Kim Si-yoon (C) takes part in a dance class at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul November 11, 2014. Kim is an aspiring K-pop (Korean pop) star.

Kim Si-yoon (C) takes part in a dance class at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul November 11, 2014. Kim is an aspiring K-pop (Korean pop) star.
Kim Si-yoon (2nd R) and Yoo Ga-eul (R) take part in a singing lesson at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul November 15, 2014. Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names like rapper Psy, whose 2012 "Gangnam Style" video was a global YouTube hit, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music industry.

Kim Si-yoon (2nd R) and Yoo Ga-eul (R) take part in a singing lesson at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul November 15, 2014. Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names like rapper Psy, whose 2012 "Gangnam Style" video was a global YouTube hit, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music industry.
Kim Si-yoon plays the piano during a lesson in Seoul November 20, 2014. A recent survey of pre-teens showed that 21 percent of respondents wanted to be K-pop stars when they grow up, the most popular career choice.

Kim Si-yoon plays the piano during a lesson in Seoul November 20, 2014. A recent survey of pre-teens showed that 21 percent of respondents wanted to be K-pop stars when they grow up, the most popular career choice.
Kim Si-yoon and Yoo Ga-eul (L) take a selfie at a restaurant in Seoul November 15, 2014.

Kim Si-yoon and Yoo Ga-eul (L) take a selfie at a restaurant in Seoul November 15, 2014.
Kim Si-yoon (centre L) and Yoo Ga-eul look at a smart phone as they take a short break at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul November 7, 2014.

Kim Si-yoon (centre L) and Yoo Ga-eul look at a smart phone as they take a short break at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul November 7, 2014.
Kim Si-yoon attends a private English lesson in Seoul November 20, 2014.

Kim Si-yoon attends a private English lesson in Seoul November 20, 2014.
Kim Si-yoon and Yoo Ga-eul (L) dance in front of their mothers as they play at a playground in Seoul November 15, 2014.

Kim Si-yoon and Yoo Ga-eul (L) dance in front of their mothers as they play at a playground in Seoul November 15, 2014.
Yoo Ga-eul plays in a playground in Seoul November 15, 2014.

Yoo Ga-eul plays in a playground in Seoul November 15, 2014.
Kim Si-yoon plays a toy guitar at her house in Seoul November 20, 2014.

Kim Si-yoon plays a toy guitar at her house in Seoul November 20, 2014.
Kim Si-yoon and her mother pray before dinner at their house in Seoul December 16, 2014.

Kim Si-yoon and her mother pray before dinner at their house in Seoul December 16, 2014.
A video clip shows Kim Si-yoon performing when she was four years old at her house in Seoul December 16, 2014.

A video clip shows Kim Si-yoon performing when she was four years old at her house in Seoul December 16, 2014.
Jang Ha-jin, who was a trainee at S.M. Entertainment, performs in an empty practice room at a university in Daejeon December 18, 2014. Jang made it to S.M. Entertainment's coveted training programme a decade ago after winning a talent contest.

Jang Ha-jin, who was a trainee at S.M. Entertainment, performs in an empty practice room at a university in Daejeon December 18, 2014. Jang made it to S.M. Entertainment's coveted training programme a decade ago after winning a talent contest.
Jang Ha-jin who was a trainee at S.M, Entertainment, picks out a book at a university library in Daejeon December 18, 2014. She stuck to a seven-day regimen for nearly three years, before giving it all up to return to a more sedate life.

Jang Ha-jin who was a trainee at S.M, Entertainment, picks out a book at a university library in Daejeon December 18, 2014. She stuck to a seven-day regimen for nearly three years, before giving it all up to return to a more sedate life.
Various cosmetics are laid out at a beauty salon in Seoul December 23, 2014.

Various cosmetics are laid out at a beauty salon in Seoul December 23, 2014.
Members from South Korean girl group GFriend receive a makeover as SinB (R 2nd) and Yuju (R) look on at a beauty salon in Seoul December 23, 2014.

Members from South Korean girl group GFriend receive a makeover as SinB (R 2nd) and Yuju (R) look on at a beauty salon in Seoul December 23, 2014.
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend rehearse for their debut in Seoul December 23, 2014.

Members of South Korean girl group GFriend rehearse for their debut in Seoul December 23, 2014.
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014.

Members of South Korean girl group GFriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014.
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend perform during a dress rehearsal of The Show in Seoul January 20, 2015.

Members of South Korean girl group GFriend perform during a dress rehearsal of The Show in Seoul January 20, 2015.
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend watch a recording of their stage performance during a dress rehearsal for The Show in Seoul January 20, 2015.

Members of South Korean girl group GFriend watch a recording of their stage performance during a dress rehearsal for The Show in Seoul January 20, 2015.
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend perform during "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.

Members of South Korean girl group GFriend perform during "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend perform during "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.

Members of South Korean girl group GFriend perform during "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.
Fans of South Korean girl group GFriend react as GFriend perform during "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.

Fans of South Korean girl group GFriend react as GFriend perform during "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend take a 'selfie' after their performance in "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.

Members of South Korean girl group GFriend take a 'selfie' after their performance in "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.
A member of South Korean girl group GFriend signs her autograph on their album as they rest before "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.

A member of South Korean girl group GFriend signs her autograph on their album as they rest before "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend leave a studio after "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.

Members of South Korean girl group GFriend leave a studio after "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015.
