The road to K-pop stardom
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kim Si-yoon puts on her makeup as she arrives with her mother to take part in a dance class late at night at Dmore
Kim Si-yoon (C) takes part in a dance class at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul November 11, 2014. Kim is an aspiring more
Kim Si-yoon (2nd R) and Yoo Ga-eul (R) take part in a singing lesson at DEF Dance Skool in Seoul November 15, more
Kim Si-yoon plays the piano during a lesson in Seoul November 20, 2014. A recent survey of pre-teens showed thmore
Kim Si-yoon and Yoo Ga-eul (L) take a selfie at a restaurant in Seoul November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kim Si-yoon (centre L) and Yoo Ga-eul look at a smart phone as they take a short break at DEF Dance Skool in Smore
Kim Si-yoon attends a private English lesson in Seoul November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kim Si-yoon and Yoo Ga-eul (L) dance in front of their mothers as they play at a playground in Seoul November more
Yoo Ga-eul plays in a playground in Seoul November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kim Si-yoon plays a toy guitar at her house in Seoul November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kim Si-yoon and her mother pray before dinner at their house in Seoul December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A video clip shows Kim Si-yoon performing when she was four years old at her house in Seoul December 16, 2014.more
Jang Ha-jin, who was a trainee at S.M. Entertainment, performs in an empty practice room at a university in Damore
Jang Ha-jin who was a trainee at S.M, Entertainment, picks out a book at a university library in Daejeon Decemmore
Various cosmetics are laid out at a beauty salon in Seoul December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members from South Korean girl group GFriend receive a makeover as SinB (R 2nd) and Yuju (R) look on at a beaumore
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend rehearse for their debut in Seoul December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Homore
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend perform during a dress rehearsal of The Show in Seoul January 20, 2more
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend watch a recording of their stage performance during a dress rehearsmore
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend perform during "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Homore
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend perform during "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Homore
Fans of South Korean girl group GFriend react as GFriend perform during "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015. more
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend take a 'selfie' after their performance in "The Show" in Seoul Janumore
A member of South Korean girl group GFriend signs her autograph on their album as they rest before "The Show" more
Members of South Korean girl group GFriend leave a studio after "The Show" in Seoul January 20, 2015. REUTERS/more
