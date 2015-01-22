版本:
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in a photo released January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in a photo released August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 8月 6日 星期三
Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in a photo released November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 11月 18日 星期一
Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory, in a photo released March 3, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 星期一
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in a photo released February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 2月 20日 星期四
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory in this a photo released August 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 8月 4日 星期一
Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in a photo released June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 6月 8日 星期六
Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in a photo released June 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 6月 3日 星期一
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in a photo released June 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 6月 25日 星期二
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this a photo released June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 6月 1日 星期六
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this a photo released June 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 6月 1日 星期六
Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory in a photo released August 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 8月 11日 星期日
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in a photo released November 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 11月 18日 星期一
Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory in a photo released June 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 6月 14日 星期五
Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant in a photo released July 4, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 7月 4日 星期四
Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed location in a picture released May 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 5月 26日 星期日
Kim Jong Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory which was built in February 1996 on the direct initiative of the North's late leader Kim Jong Il, in a picture released February 23, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 2月 23日 星期四
Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory in a photo released June 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in a photo released February 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 2月 20日 星期四
