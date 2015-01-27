版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 27日 星期二 22:36 BJT

Shadow of Air Force One

The shadow of Air Force One on the Saudi Arabian desert, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The shadow of Air Force One on the Saudi Arabian desert, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
The shadow of Air Force One on the Saudi Arabian desert, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 11
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2012年 9月 25日 星期二
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 11
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, Octobemore

Reuters / 2012年 11月 1日 星期四
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
3 / 11
The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevimore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 15日 星期六
The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 11
Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2012年 10月 8日 星期一
Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
5 / 11
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before touchinmore

Reuters / 2011年 10月 25日 星期二
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 11
Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 201more

Reuters / 2012年 10月 8日 星期一
Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
7 / 11
Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jason more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 11
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Cleveland, Ohio October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Clevelamore

Reuters / 2010年 11月 1日 星期一
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Cleveland, Ohio October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
9 / 11
Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004. more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 11
Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2014年 4月 11日 星期五
Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Police clash with Maasai protesters

Police clash with Maasai protesters

下一个

Police clash with Maasai protesters

Police clash with Maasai protesters

Police clash with protesters from the Maasai ethnic group.

2015年 1月 27日
Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz

Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz

Survivors return to the Nazi death camp to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation.

2015年 1月 27日
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

2015年 1月 27日
Bienvenidos a La Havana

Bienvenidos a La Havana

Scenes from the streets of Havana, Cuba.

2015年 1月 24日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐