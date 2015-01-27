Shadow of Air Force One
The shadow of Air Force One on the Saudi Arabian desert, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, Octobemore
The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevimore
Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERmore
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before touchinmore
Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 201more
Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jason more
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Clevelamore
Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004. more
Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
