Tough Guy challenge
A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 201more
Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/more
A competitor runs through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTmore
A competitor dressed as a cricketer lies in the mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, Febmore
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015more
Competitors cross a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERmore
Competitors gesture as they start the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pmore
A competitor runs through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERmore
Competitors run through smoke and fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015more
A competitor gestures as he crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, more
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015more
Competitors dressed as Jesus carry crosses as the start the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, Februamore
A competitors run through smoke and flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, more
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015more
下一个
Return to Auschwitz
A ceremony marks the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp.
French Jews in Israel
With anti-Semitism rising in France, French Jews now make up the largest group of new migrants to Israel.
Shadow of Air Force One
The presidential plane in silhouette.
Police clash with Maasai protesters
Police clash with protesters from the Maasai ethnic group.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.