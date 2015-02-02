版本:
中国
Tough Guy challenge

A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A competitor runs through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A competitor dressed as a cricketer lies in the mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
Competitors cross a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Competitors gesture as they start the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A competitor runs through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Competitors run through smoke and fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A competitor gestures as he crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Competitors dressed as Jesus carry crosses as the start the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A competitors run through smoke and flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
