版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 03:55 BJT

Children of the night

French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris take the tram in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. Born with Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP), the twins cannot be exposed to the sun and its ultraviolet light, which could provoke cancers due to an inability to repair damage caused by the rays. Colloquially referred to as Children of the Night (Les Enfants de la Lune), the Seris twins are among 70 to 80 people in France who suffer from the genetic defect. The French association "Les Enfants de la Lune" reports that there are between five and ten thousand such cases in the world. Thomas and Vincent have been testing a new protective mask for the last year which is transparent and ventilated and developed by several hospitals in France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris take the tram in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. Born with Xeroderma Pimore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris take the tram in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. Born with Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP), the twins cannot be exposed to the sun and its ultraviolet light, which could provoke cancers due to an inability to repair damage caused by the rays. Colloquially referred to as Children of the Night (Les Enfants de la Lune), the Seris twins are among 70 to 80 people in France who suffer from the genetic defect. The French association "Les Enfants de la Lune" reports that there are between five and ten thousand such cases in the world. Thomas and Vincent have been testing a new protective mask for the last year which is transparent and ventilated and developed by several hospitals in France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
1 / 16
French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris pose in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris pose in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris pose in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
2 / 16
French twin Vincent Seris holds a device which is used to check for ultraviolet light in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twin Vincent Seris holds a device which is used to check for ultraviolet light in Bordeaux, November 12more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twin Vincent Seris holds a device which is used to check for ultraviolet light in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
3 / 16
French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris pose in the street in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris pose in the street in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris pose in the street in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
4 / 16
French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris shop for food in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris shop for food in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris shop for food in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
5 / 16
French twins Thomas and Vincent (R) Seris walk in the street in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Thomas and Vincent (R) Seris walk in the street in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Thomas and Vincent (R) Seris walk in the street in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
6 / 16
French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris pose in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris pose in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris pose in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
7 / 16
French twins Vincent (L) and Thomas Seris speak together in their apartment in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Vincent (L) and Thomas Seris speak together in their apartment in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Vincent (L) and Thomas Seris speak together in their apartment in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
8 / 16
French twin Thomas Seris looks out a window as he poses in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twin Thomas Seris looks out a window as he poses in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twin Thomas Seris looks out a window as he poses in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
9 / 16
French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris speak together in their apartment in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris speak together in their apartment in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris speak together in their apartment in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 16
French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris leave their apartment in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris leave their apartment in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris leave their apartment in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
11 / 16
French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris wait for the tram in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris wait for the tram in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvimore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Vincent (R) and Thomas Seris wait for the tram in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
12 / 16
French twins Vincent (L) and Thomas Seris wait for a tram in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Vincent (L) and Thomas Seris wait for a tram in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Vincent (L) and Thomas Seris wait for a tram in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
13 / 16
French twins Vincent and Thomas (L) Seris speak with a student at the university in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twins Vincent and Thomas (L) Seris speak with a student at the university in Bordeaux, November 12, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twins Vincent and Thomas (L) Seris speak with a student at the university in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
14 / 16
French twin Thomas Seris holds his protective head gear as he walks in the street in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French twin Thomas Seris holds his protective head gear as he walks in the street in Bordeaux, December 12, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
French twin Thomas Seris holds his protective head gear as he walks in the street in Bordeaux, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
15 / 16
The new transparent and ventilated protective mask worn by French twins Vincent and Thomas Seris are pictured in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The new transparent and ventilated protective mask worn by French twins Vincent and Thomas Seris are pictured more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
The new transparent and ventilated protective mask worn by French twins Vincent and Thomas Seris are pictured in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
London bus loses roof

London bus loses roof

下一个

London bus loses roof

London bus loses roof

Several people were injured after a double-decker bus hit a tree and ripped its roof off.

2015年 2月 3日
Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

The annual charity event challenges thousands in a cross country run and obstacle course.

2015年 2月 2日
Return to Auschwitz

Return to Auschwitz

A ceremony marks the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp.

2015年 1月 28日
French Jews in Israel

French Jews in Israel

With anti-Semitism rising in France, French Jews now make up the largest group of new migrants to Israel.

2015年 1月 28日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐