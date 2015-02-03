Fighting measles
A girl suffering from measles lies on a bed after being brought to the Mayo Hospital for treatment in Lahore, more
Jodi Krawitt holds her son Rhett, 6, in their home in Corte Madera, California, January 28, 2015. Rhett is recmore
A child cries while receiving a vaccination against measles and rubella at a health center in Sanaa, Yemen, Nomore
A woman and children wait to receive measles vaccinations operated by M�decins Sans Frontieres at Bangui airpomore
A student receives a measles vaccination at a primary school in Luoyang, Henan province, China, September 11, more
A girl suffering from measles lies in her mother's lap after being brought to the Mayo Hospital for treatment more
Health workers monitor a neighborhood to apply vaccines against measles in Mexico City, July 22, 2011. REUTERSmore
A boy reacts while receiving a vaccination against measles and rubella in a school in Sanaa, Yemen, November 1more
Parents and children line up outside the Paediatric Outpatient department at Morriston Hospital in Swansea, somore
A boy is vaccinated against measles as part of a vaccination program at the Dodowa new town health outreach pomore
A nurse immunizes a young girl for measles at an International Medical Corps clinic in Gendrassa camp in Mabanmore
A vaccination point against measles and rubella in a health point in El Alto, in the outskirts of La Paz, Bolimore
A child cries when given measles vaccination at Playen district in Gunung Kidul, near the earthquake-hit Indonmore
A girl with measles sits under a tent at Tomping camp in Juba, South Sudan, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andreeamore
A girl cries while receiving a vaccination against measles and rubella at a health center in Sanaa, Yemen, Novmore
A medic attends to a boy suffering from measles, at the Mayo Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, May 27, 2013. REUTmore
A child cries as he is vaccinated during a mass anti-measles campaign at a health post an hour's drive outsidemore
Health workers monitor a neighborhood to apply vaccines against measles in Mexico City, July 22, 2011. REUTERSmore
A boy is given an MMR injection by a qualified school nurse at the Paediatric Outpatients department at Morrismore
A newly-arrived Somali refugee child is held by her mother as she receives a measles vaccine at a refugee campmore
