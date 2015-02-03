Winter soldiers
Frost covers the mask and part of the hat of a soldier of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) as he stand guardmore
A soldier of the Marine Corps walks though smoke during a military drill on a snow-covered field at a militarymore
Soldiers shout as they practice in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Soldiers throw snow onto their bodies during a winter training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiamore
Two soldiers of the Marine Corps take part in a military drill in Taonan, Jilin province January 27, 2015. REUmore
Soldiers take part in a drill during heavy snowfall in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, February 26, 2014. REUTERmore
Soldiers practice skiing in sub-zero temperatures in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/more
A frontier soldier jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, more
Soldiers of the Marine Corps eat breakfast during a military drill on a snow-covered field in Taonan, Jilin prmore
Soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfall in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomore
Soldiers of the Marine Corps clean their rifles inside a tent during a military drill at a military base in Tamore
Soldiers pour snow from tires onto their heads during a training session in Heihe, Heilongjiang province Decemmore
Paramilitary policemen practice during their winter training against extreme weather, in Nanjing, Jiangsu provmore
Soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province October 29more
Recruits take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUmore
Soldiers of the Marine Corps march during a military drill as the sun rises at a military base in Taonan, Jilimore
