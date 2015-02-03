版本:
中国
Winter soldiers

Frost covers the mask and part of the hat of a soldier of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) as he stand guard near the border of China and Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
A soldier of the Marine Corps walks though smoke during a military drill on a snow-covered field at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Soldiers shout as they practice in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Soldiers throw snow onto their bodies during a winter training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Two soldiers of the Marine Corps take part in a military drill in Taonan, Jilin province January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Soldiers take part in a drill during heavy snowfall in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 2月 27日 星期四
Soldiers practice skiing in sub-zero temperatures in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 11月 14日 星期五
A frontier soldier jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 3月 5日 星期三
Soldiers of the Marine Corps eat breakfast during a military drill on a snow-covered field in Taonan, Jilin province January 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfall in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 5月 25日 星期日
Soldiers of the Marine Corps clean their rifles inside a tent during a military drill at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Soldiers pour snow from tires onto their heads during a training session in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 25日 星期四
Paramilitary policemen practice during their winter training against extreme weather, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2012年 12月 26日 星期三
Soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province October 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Recruits take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2011年 12月 2日 星期五
Soldiers of the Marine Corps march during a military drill as the sun rises at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
