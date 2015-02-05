Nepal's month-long festival

The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saalimore

The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close