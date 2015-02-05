Nepal's month-long festival
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Kamore
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Januamore
A devotee loses her balance as she crosses the Triveni River along with her friends after taking a holy bath dmore
Devotees offer prayer as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long more
A devotee offers prayers in the early morning during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January more
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhmore
Devotees gather to offer prayers at Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26,more
A devotee takes a holy bath in the River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival inmore
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Katmore
Devotees take a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navmore
Devotees gather before offering prayers by rolling on the ground during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in more
A devotee offers prayer during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. more
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhmore
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Katmore
A devotee dries her hair after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu Januamore
A devotee crosses the Triveni River in the early morning as she arrives to offer prayer during the Swasthani Bmore
A devotee covers her face after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Janmore
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhmore
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu Januarmore
The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saalimore
