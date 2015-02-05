版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 02:35 BJT

Please touch the artwork

Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of the "Newton Park" interactive museum of science, demonstrates the so-called Mirror Box, which produces various combinations of reflections creating volumetric geometric figures, during preparations for a performance for school children dedicated to the Russian Day of Science at the Museum Centre in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of the "Newton Park" interactive museum of science, demonstrates the so-called Mirmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 4日 星期三
Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of the "Newton Park" interactive museum of science, demonstrates the so-called Mirror Box, which produces various combinations of reflections creating volumetric geometric figures, during preparations for a performance for school children dedicated to the Russian Day of Science at the Museum Centre in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
1 / 20
Visitors interact with the "Jump In" installation at the Pearlfisher gallery in west London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Visitors interact with the "Jump In" installation at the Pearlfisher gallery in west London February 5, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
Visitors interact with the "Jump In" installation at the Pearlfisher gallery in west London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 20
A visitor walks on a creation by French artist Daniel Buren as part of his exhibition "Defini Fini Infini, Travaux in situ" at the MaMo art center in Marseille, France September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A visitor walks on a creation by French artist Daniel Buren as part of his exhibition "Defini Fini Infini, Tramore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A visitor walks on a creation by French artist Daniel Buren as part of his exhibition "Defini Fini Infini, Travaux in situ" at the MaMo art center in Marseille, France September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
3 / 20
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama during her exhibition at the Rufino Tamayo museum in Mexico City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance omore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 7日 星期二
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama during her exhibition at the Rufino Tamayo museum in Mexico City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
4 / 20
Participants interact with the art installation The Super Pool during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Participants interact with the art installation The Super Pool during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2014 "Camore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 31日 星期日
Participants interact with the art installation The Super Pool during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
5 / 20
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by wmore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 20
A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUD" during a media preview of the i Light Marina Bay festival in Singapore March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 6日 星期四
A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUD" during a media preview of the i Light Marina Bay festival in Singapore March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 20
A girl plays at the "Guidepost to New Space" installation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at her exhibition titled "Yayoi Kusama - Obsessions" at the Japan Culture Foundation in Hanoi, Vietnam May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kham

A girl plays at the "Guidepost to New Space" installation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at her exhibition timore

Reuters / 2013年 5月 27日 星期一
A girl plays at the "Guidepost to New Space" installation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at her exhibition titled "Yayoi Kusama - Obsessions" at the Japan Culture Foundation in Hanoi, Vietnam May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kham
Close
8 / 20
Visitors climb through the art installation 'In Orbit' by Tomas Saraceno of Argentina at the Kunstsammlung K21 museum in Duesseldorf, Germany June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors climb through the art installation 'In Orbit' by Tomas Saraceno of Argentina at the Kunstsammlung K21more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 1日 星期一
Visitors climb through the art installation 'In Orbit' by Tomas Saraceno of Argentina at the Kunstsammlung K21 museum in Duesseldorf, Germany June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
9 / 20
Visitors are reflected in mirrors inside an installation at the contemporary design festival Designblok 2013 in Prague, Czech Republic October 11, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Visitors are reflected in mirrors inside an installation at the contemporary design festival Designblok 2013 imore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 11日 星期五
Visitors are reflected in mirrors inside an installation at the contemporary design festival Designblok 2013 in Prague, Czech Republic October 11, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
10 / 20
A visitor looks at the installation titled "mitten" by Katharina Hinsberg from Edith Wahlandt gallery at the Art Cologne fair in Cologne, Germany April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor looks at the installation titled "mitten" by Katharina Hinsberg from Edith Wahlandt gallery at the Amore

Reuters / 2013年 4月 18日 星期四
A visitor looks at the installation titled "mitten" by Katharina Hinsberg from Edith Wahlandt gallery at the Art Cologne fair in Cologne, Germany April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
11 / 20
People stand in the new Rain Room installation at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York May 17, 2013. The 5,000 square-foot installation creates a field of falling water that stops in the area where people walk through, which allows them to remain dry. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People stand in the new Rain Room installation at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York May 17, 2013. Thmore

Reuters / 2013年 5月 18日 星期六
People stand in the new Rain Room installation at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York May 17, 2013. The 5,000 square-foot installation creates a field of falling water that stops in the area where people walk through, which allows them to remain dry. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 20
A child plays next to "Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture made with used clothes, at the Fine Arts Museum in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A child plays next to "Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture made with used clothes, at the Fine Arts Museum in Samore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A child plays next to "Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture made with used clothes, at the Fine Arts Museum in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 20
Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto sits inside his sculpture "Humanoids" during the presentation of a retrospective of his work at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, February 13, 2014. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the sculptures, which may be touched, smelled, climbed upon and played with. REUTERS/Vincent West

Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto sits inside his sculpture "Humanoids" during the presentation of a retrospectivemore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 14日 星期五
Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto sits inside his sculpture "Humanoids" during the presentation of a retrospective of his work at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, February 13, 2014. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the sculptures, which may be touched, smelled, climbed upon and played with. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
14 / 20
A site coordinator walks past a Luminarium installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during the British Arts Festival in Wuhan, China September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A site coordinator walks past a Luminarium installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during the British more

Reuters / 2012年 9月 27日 星期四
A site coordinator walks past a Luminarium installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during the British Arts Festival in Wuhan, China September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
A woman walks amidst chains as she views an art installation near the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman walks amidst chains as she views an art installation near the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisurmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 14日 星期五
A woman walks amidst chains as she views an art installation near the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 20
Leona, 7, poses inside a labyrinth installation made up of 250,000 books titled "aMAZEme" by Marcos Saboya and Gualter Pupo at the Royal Festival Hall in central London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Leona, 7, poses inside a labyrinth installation made up of 250,000 books titled "aMAZEme" by Marcos Saboya andmore

Reuters / 2012年 7月 31日 星期二
Leona, 7, poses inside a labyrinth installation made up of 250,000 books titled "aMAZEme" by Marcos Saboya and Gualter Pupo at the Royal Festival Hall in central London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
17 / 20
Sarah Trouche, a French visual performer, poses at an installation called Kyrgyz Pass, made of national felt hats, by artist Syrlybek Bekbotayev during the contemporary art Artbat festival in Almaty, Kazakhstan August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sarah Trouche, a French visual performer, poses at an installation called Kyrgyz Pass, made of national felt hmore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 30日 星期六
Sarah Trouche, a French visual performer, poses at an installation called Kyrgyz Pass, made of national felt hats, by artist Syrlybek Bekbotayev during the contemporary art Artbat festival in Almaty, Kazakhstan August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
18 / 20
A woman looks at the installation "My Feet" by Erik Kessels at the F/Stop Photography Festival in Leipzig, Germany June 7, 2014. "My Feet" is a collection of thousands of "foot selfies". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman looks at the installation "My Feet" by Erik Kessels at the F/Stop Photography Festival in Leipzig, Germore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A woman looks at the installation "My Feet" by Erik Kessels at the F/Stop Photography Festival in Leipzig, Germany June 7, 2014. "My Feet" is a collection of thousands of "foot selfies". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 20
People climb on the art installation called "High and Far" by artist Vadim Mariasov in Krasnoyarsk, Russia April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

People climb on the art installation called "High and Far" by artist Vadim Mariasov in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Aprmore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 24日 星期四
People climb on the art installation called "High and Far" by artist Vadim Mariasov in Krasnoyarsk, Russia April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Midnight surfing in Israel

Midnight surfing in Israel

下一个

Midnight surfing in Israel

Midnight surfing in Israel

Some 40 surfers take part in a night surf competition.

2015年 2月 5日
Nepal's month-long festival

Nepal's month-long festival

Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.

2015年 2月 5日
Foreign-owned shops looted

Foreign-owned shops looted

Shops are looted amid a protest west of Johannesburg, South Africa.

2015年 2月 5日
Fighting measles

Fighting measles

The global effort to combat the disease.

2015年 2月 4日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐