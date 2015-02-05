Please touch the artwork
Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of the "Newton Park" interactive museum of science, demonstrates the so-called Mirmore
Visitors interact with the "Jump In" installation at the Pearlfisher gallery in west London February 5, 2015. more
A visitor walks on a creation by French artist Daniel Buren as part of his exhibition "Defini Fini Infini, Tramore
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance omore
Participants interact with the art installation The Super Pool during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2014 "Camore
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by wmore
A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUmore
A girl plays at the "Guidepost to New Space" installation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at her exhibition timore
Visitors climb through the art installation 'In Orbit' by Tomas Saraceno of Argentina at the Kunstsammlung K21more
Visitors are reflected in mirrors inside an installation at the contemporary design festival Designblok 2013 imore
A visitor looks at the installation titled "mitten" by Katharina Hinsberg from Edith Wahlandt gallery at the Amore
People stand in the new Rain Room installation at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York May 17, 2013. Thmore
A child plays next to "Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture made with used clothes, at the Fine Arts Museum in Samore
Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto sits inside his sculpture "Humanoids" during the presentation of a retrospectivemore
A site coordinator walks past a Luminarium installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during the British more
A woman walks amidst chains as she views an art installation near the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisurmore
Leona, 7, poses inside a labyrinth installation made up of 250,000 books titled "aMAZEme" by Marcos Saboya andmore
Sarah Trouche, a French visual performer, poses at an installation called Kyrgyz Pass, made of national felt hmore
A woman looks at the installation "My Feet" by Erik Kessels at the F/Stop Photography Festival in Leipzig, Germore
People climb on the art installation called "High and Far" by artist Vadim Mariasov in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Aprmore
